SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block East Fifth Street, 5:30 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block West Burrows Street, 8 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 9:48 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1000 block Third Avenue East, 1:45 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:46 a.m.
• Fraud, North Heights Drive, 7:04 a.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 7:25 a.m.
• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 7:46 a.m.
• Follow up, North Main Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, East Eighth Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 a.m.
• Animal injured, Mydland Road, 10:18 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Nebraska Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Sheridan Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 1:41 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Water Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, South Main Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Kurtz Drive, 3:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Park, 3:53 p.m.
• Animal dead, Absaraka Street, 5:3 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 8:27 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 9:11 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Brooks Street, 11:24 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage lane, 12:57 a.m.
• Accident, Brinton Road, 10 a.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Theft cold, Meade Avenue, Clearmont, 12:09 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Holloway Avenue, 1:03 p.m.
• Deliver message, Cessna Road, 2:01 p.m.
• Fraud, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 3:09 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 4:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jonathan M. Lobach, 30, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Jeremiah L. Young, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 4