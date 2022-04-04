SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 100 block Kilbourne Street, 1:15 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Blue Sky Court, 3:39 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 6:35 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Frank Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block Broadway Street, 2:50 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 9:22 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1100 block East College Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
• Arcing power line, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block East Loucks Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Grass fire, Avoca Place, 7:08 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 200 block West Works Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 50 block Whitney Way, 2:34 p.m.
• Standby, 100 block South Linden Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Saturday
• No calls reported
Sunday
• Grass fire, Beaver Drive, 5:26 p.m.
• RMA assist, Dana Avenue, 6:39 p.m.
• Grass fire, Woodland Park Road, 7:46 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 7:32 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Kelly Drive, 7:45 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 10:15 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Weed violation, Airport Road, 10:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 12:04 p.m.
• Loitering, North Main Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sixth Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Brundage Lane, 2:12 p.m.
• Zoning violation, North Main Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 3:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:04 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:53 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Gould Street, 7:16 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:29 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brundage Lan3, 8:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Stadium Drive, 9:38 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Thomas Drive, 10:02 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Falcon Ridge Drive, 10:13 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 11:48 p.m.
Saturday
• Barking dog, Hillcrest Drive, 12:37 a.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 8:42 a.m.
• Animal dead, West Loucks Street, 9:24 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Eighth Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Cheyenne Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Found property, Adair Avenue, 3 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Sixth Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Found property, West Fifth Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Domestic, East Heald Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Colorado Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 5:08 p.m.
• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Birch Street, 7:13 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 7:35 p.m.
• Road hazard, Avon Street, 7:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Thurmond Street, 8 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 8:27 p.m.
• Barking dog, Hill Pond Drive, 9:18 p.m.
• Accident, Avoca Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 11:38 p.m.
Sunday
• Noise complaint, Colorado Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, West Fifth Street, 12:53 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 2:05 a.m.
• DUI, Mydland Road, 3:16 a.m.
• Road hazard, Gould Street, 7:15 a.m.
• Road hazard, North Heights Drive, 7:22 a.m.
• Animal incident, West Alger Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Jefferson Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Park, 9:07 a.m.
• Damaged property, Lewis Street, 9:13 a.m.
• Found property, Lewis Street, 9:13 a.m.
• Animal found, Highway 335, 9:48 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 9:52 a.m.
• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 10:52 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:36 a.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 12:36 p.m.
• Careless driver, Poplar Trail, 2:13 pm.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Civil standby, West 12th Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:33 p.m.
• DUI, Sheridan area, 3:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
• Barking dog, Aspen Grove Drive, 4:42 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Harassment, Emerson Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Linden Avenue, 7:32 p.m.
• Battery, South Linden Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:16 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 10:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker .1, 1:46 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 87 and Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 4:11 p.m.
• Verbal Domestic, East Ridge Road, 8:42 p.m.
Saturday
• Livestock loose, Swaim Road, 7:16 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, Beatty Gulch Road, mile marker 2, 12:02 p.m.
• Agency assist, Hillcrest Drive, 12:53 p.m.
• Assault in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• Threats cold, Brookside Place, Dayton, 4:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Matthew R. Bohannon, manufacturing/delivering controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Christopher D. Chapman, 29, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Ryan L. Schmidt, 43, Dayton, (x2) taking trophy game without license, wasting abandoning big game, taking game without license, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Holly M. Williams, 22, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• No arrests reported
Sunday
• Tyler K. Asay, 26, Sheridan, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Tawnya R. Bolin, 58, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Remington L. Guseck, 18, Gillette, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Charlissa Romero, 41, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ryan W. Shelton, 37, Sheridan, breach of peace, interference with an officer, destruction of property, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 40