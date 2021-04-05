SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, East Works Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 600 block Idaho Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
• Animal rescue, 800 block West Works Street, 6:14 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 2000 block Liberty Court, 10:57 a.m.
• Possible structure fire assist, Prairie Lane, Ranchester, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1400 block East Brundage Lane, 12:03 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 600 East Sixth Street, 1:22 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Grass fire assist, 700 block Big Goose Road, 5:06 p.m.
• Burning leaves, 500 block Wyoming Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check assist, 200 block Carrington Way, 9:19 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Grass fire, 700 block Big Goose Road, 4:09 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 200 block Carrington Way, 9:19 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, 100 block East Lane, 9:24 a.m.
• Medical, 2100 block North Main Street, 9:30 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 10:05 a.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Place, 12:26 p.m.
• Trauma, 1200 block Park View Court, 1:43 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block West Loucks Street, 4:34 p.m.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Domestic, Big Horn Avenue, 12:37 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 4:04 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:35 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Carlin Street, 7:42 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Dome Drive, 7:47 a.m.
• Animal dead, East Fifth Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 9:31 a.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 9:41 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Skyview West, 11:20 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Papago Drive, 11:26 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sumner Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 2 p.m.
• Custody dispute, York Circle, 2:05 p.m.
• Trespass warning, East Ridge Road, 2:53 p.m.
• Assist agency, Pioneer Road, 3:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avon Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Missing person, North Main Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Dog bite, Bit Horn Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Schiller Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Follow up, Big Horn Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Mydland Road, 7:45 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sioux Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 8:14 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Brundage Street, 9:59 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.
• Burglary in progress, North Jefferson Street, 2:41 a.m.
• DUI, West Dow Street, 3:15 a.m.
• Animal injured, South Tschirgi Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Court/violation, Fifth Avenue East, 11:39 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Westview Drive, 3:23 p.m.
• Animal found, Parker Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 3:38 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Sumner Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dunnuck, Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Beaver Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Mental subject, Sheridan area, 5:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Animal incident, Avoca Court, 6:28 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 8:44 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Riverside Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Illinois Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 11:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 p.m.
Sunday
• Fight, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Criminal entry, West Brundage Street, 1:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:33 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Airport Road, 2:49 a.m.
• Mental subject, Brookie Path, 3:15 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 8:11 a.m.
• Mental subject, East Brundage Lane, 9:03 a.m.
• Barking dog, Eighth Street, 9:04 a.m.
• Cat violation, West 14th Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Dog at large, Long Drive, 9:07 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 10:04 a.m.
• DUI, Brooks Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Animal found, Woodwind Drive, 10:32 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Thurmond Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Third Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park Drive, 1:03 p.m.
• Family dispute, Fourth Avenue East, 1:40 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 2:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 3:28 p.m.
• Accident, Holmes Avenue, 3:53 p.m.
• Threats cold, North Main Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Fire, Wyoming Avenue, 6:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 6:43 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Coffeen Avenue, 8:37 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 8:45 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:13 p.m.
• Shots fired, West Brundage Street, 10:16 p.m.
• Mental Subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 6:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bridge Street, Dayton, 11:49 p.m.
Saturday
• Minor in possession, West Fifth Street, 1:57 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Upper Road and Highway 335, 9:40 a.m.
• Found property, Home Ranch Circle, 12:31 p.m.
• Littering, Wyarno Road, 1:12 p.m.
• Fire other, Prairie Lane, Ranchester, 8:27 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
• Shots, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 9:43 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 18, 11:39 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, West Brundage Street, 1:17 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 341, Arvada, 7:18 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 10:34 a.m.
• Accident, Highway 345, Parkman, 9:51 a.m.
• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 10:34 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 15th Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Test, Sheridan area, 3:24 p.m.
• Accident, Fort Road, 4:13 p.m.
• Threat, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Chase M. Johnson, 34, Sheridan, domestic battery, child abuse, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Laura E. Banderob, 46, Billings, Montana, driving under suspension, conspiracy, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Adrian J. Bravo, 38, Billings, Montana, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Brandy M. Peterson, 41, Parkman, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Blake L. Toyne, 23, Buffalo, alcohol greater than 10%/DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Latrell BellyMule, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Blayne Brady, 29, Lame Deer, Montana, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, no drivers license in possession, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 49