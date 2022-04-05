SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block East Heald Street, 6:34 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block North Heights Way, 3:54 p.m.
• Accident, Mydland Road and West Fifth Street, 7:01 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Brush fire, Big Horn Road and Metz Road, 12:54 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Vandalism cold, North Main Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 8:15 a.m.
• Parking complaint, O'dell Court, 8:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Heald Street, 8:44 a.m.
• Theft cold, Skeels Street, 9:22 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Cat violation, West Burkitt Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 10:52 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Mydland Road, 10:53 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Custer Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Burkitt Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• Animal bite, East Ridge Road, 2:09 p.m.
• Found property, Long Drive, 2:16 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 3:49 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 4:49 p.m.
• Animal injured, Lewis Street, 5:13 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Creekside Lane, 5:18 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 6:43 p.m.
• Found property, South Carlin Street, 6:55 p.m.
• DUI, West Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 7:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, Jefferson Street, 5:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Fraud, McNally Lane, 10:06 a.m.
• Welfare check, Country Estates Drive, 2:25 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road and Fifth Street, 7:29 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Penrose Lane, Banner, 11:05 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Jennifer J. Barnes, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 1
Number of releases for Monday: 6