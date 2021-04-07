SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 12:22 a.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Park View Boulevard, 1:10 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block North Custer Street, 8:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, 900 block Halbert Street, 4:39 a.m.
• Medical, 100 blocks Loucks Street, 6:26 a.m.
• Medical, 1700 block Park Side Court, 6:40 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Burton Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:08 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Street, 12:30 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block East Works Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block North Main Street, 8:31 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 3:45 a.m.
• Medical, 2500 block East 15th Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Medical, 2000 block Liberty Court, 10:56 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West Fifth Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Standby, Prairie Lane, 8:51 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 1400 block East Brundage Lane, 12:06 a.m.
• Trauma, 2100 block North Main Street, 4:43 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:05 a.m.
• Trauma, Highway 345, 9:56 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 13th Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Trauma, 1500 block Mydland Road, 4:51 p.m.
• Trauma, 200 block West Brundage Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block East Montana Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block West Brundage Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
• Trauma, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:21 p.m.
Monday
• Medical, 700 block West 10th Street, 2:20 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:10 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block West Brundage Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 11th Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:24 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Gander Drive, 6:36 p.m.
Tuesday
• Medical, 1100 block Fourth Avenue East, 12:20 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block Park View Boulevard, 1:09 a.m.
• Medical, 1200 block Highland Avenue, 2:36 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
• Trauma, 1700 block Dana Avenue, 8:18 p.m.
• Trauma, 300 block North Custer Street, 8:27 p.m.
• Trauma, 300 block North Custer Street, 11:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 2:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:23 a.m.
• Hit and run, Sheridan area, 9:43 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Accident, Lincoln Drive, 3:03 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Carlin Street, 3:53 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
• Harassment, Mydland Road, 7:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Carrington Street, 10:03 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 12:01 a.m.
• Court/violation, East Sixth Street, 9 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Railway Street, Ranchester, 11:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dayton, 2:57 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 6:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Gosling Drive, 6:22 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:04 p.m.
• Accident, Kittering Road and Skeels Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Citizen dispute, West 17th Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 8:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Daniel J. Moyer, 60, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Nichole K. Patterson, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2