SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 8:38 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 3:19 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Grass fire, 700 block Big Goose Road, 5:14 a.m.

• Grass fire, 700 block Big Goose Road, 3:48 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 2:18 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Florence Avenue, 7:47 a.m.

• Theft cold, Delphi Avenue, 7:54 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Adair Avenue, 8:53 a.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 9:03 a.m.

• Dog at large, Grinnell Plaza, 9:07 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:31 a.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 11:03 a.m.

• Death investigation, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:29 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:49 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:50 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Park Drive, 3:05 p.m.

• Cat trap, Skeels Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Wyoming Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Brooks Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• Found property, Spaulding Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Lost child, Whitney Way, 4:37 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Runaway, Lewis Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Barking dog, Taylor Avenue, 5:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, Pine Drive, 7:13 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Mydland Road, 9:08 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Terra Avenue, 11:28 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton, 12 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 345, Parkman, 10:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, Piney Avenue, Clearmont, 11:14 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Crown Drive, 11:37 a.m.

• Message, Red Barn Road, 2:16 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:04 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Ridge Road, mile marker 1.3, 9:10 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Harrison B. Demontiney, 31, Dayton, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Nathaniel C. VanBuskirk, 20, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, driving under suspension, possession controlled substance without valid prescription, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 43

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 2

Number of releases for Monday: 4

