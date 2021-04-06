SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 8:38 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 3:19 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Grass fire, 700 block Big Goose Road, 5:14 a.m.
• Grass fire, 700 block Big Goose Road, 3:48 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 2:18 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Florence Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
• Theft cold, Delphi Avenue, 7:54 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Adair Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Dog at large, Grinnell Plaza, 9:07 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:31 a.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 11:03 a.m.
• Death investigation, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:49 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:50 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Park Drive, 3:05 p.m.
• Cat trap, Skeels Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Wyoming Avenue, 3:11 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Brooks Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Found property, Spaulding Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Lost child, Whitney Way, 4:37 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Runaway, Lewis Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Barking dog, Taylor Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Pine Drive, 7:13 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Mydland Road, 9:08 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Terra Avenue, 11:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton, 12 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 345, Parkman, 10:42 a.m.
• Welfare check, Piney Avenue, Clearmont, 11:14 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Crown Drive, 11:37 a.m.
• Message, Red Barn Road, 2:16 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Ridge Road, mile marker 1.3, 9:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Harrison B. Demontiney, 31, Dayton, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Nathaniel C. VanBuskirk, 20, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, driving under suspension, possession controlled substance without valid prescription, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 4