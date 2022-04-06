Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 1:49 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:13 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:57 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block North Heights Lane, 7:48 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Accident, North Main Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Fight, Lewis Street, 8:19 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:36 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 8:59 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 10:33 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 11:01 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Whitney Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Damaged property, Long Drive, 11:15 a.m.

• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Pioneer Road, 12:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 1:32 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Parker Avenue, 2:13 p.m.

• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, 2:16 p.m.

• Mental subject, Hill Pond Drive, 3:45 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Big Horn Avenue, 4:59 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Civil standby, South Linden Avenue, 5:48 p.m.

• Lost property, East Brundage Lane, 6:58 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, South Main Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Mydland Road, 8:53 p.m.

• Animal injured, Sheridan Avenue, 10:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.

• Bar check, North Gould Street, 11:25 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Trespass in progress, Big Goose Road, 1:40 p.m.

• Accident, Riverstone Drive, Ranchester, 1:41 p.m.

• ALICE drill, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 2:35 p.m.

• Damaged property, Cat Creek Road, 3:31 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 7:40 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Polly J. Wheat, 58, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 39

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1

Number of releases for Tuesday: 2

Tags

Recommended for you