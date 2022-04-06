SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 1:49 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:57 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block North Heights Lane, 7:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Fight, Lewis Street, 8:19 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 8:59 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 9:46 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 10:33 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 11:01 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Whitney Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 11:15 a.m.
• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Pioneer Road, 12:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 1:32 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Parker Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
• Mental subject, Hill Pond Drive, 3:45 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Big Horn Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Civil standby, South Linden Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
• Lost property, East Brundage Lane, 6:58 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, South Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Mydland Road, 8:53 p.m.
• Animal injured, Sheridan Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Gould Street, 11:25 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Trespass in progress, Big Goose Road, 1:40 p.m.
• Accident, Riverstone Drive, Ranchester, 1:41 p.m.
• ALICE drill, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 2:35 p.m.
• Damaged property, Cat Creek Road, 3:31 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 7:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Polly J. Wheat, 58, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 39
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2