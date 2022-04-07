SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 1:36 a.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 2:25 a.m.
• K-9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 2:56 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Ponds Drive, 7:48 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 8:59 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Eighth Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Animal dead, Dow Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Warrant service, Sheridan area, 9:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Tenth Street, 10:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:13 am.
• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Sugar View Drive, 10:56 a.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, College Meadow Drive, 1:06 p.m.
• Damaged property, Highland Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, East Brundage Lane, 2:40 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 3:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Martin Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Jefferson Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Carrington Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Death investigation, East Burrows Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 6:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 12th Street, 6:50 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Creekside Lane, 7:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 7:48 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Gould Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Gould Street, 11:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Accident, Swaim Road, 7:27 a.m.
• Assist agency, Country Estates Drive, 8:41 a.m.
• Mental subject, Saw Mill Road, Dayton, 10:45 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Columbus Drive, Dayton, 11:08 a.m.
• Civil, Highway 87, 1:43 p.m.
• Battery, West 13th Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Decker Road; Highway 338, 6:58 p.m.
• Harassment, Saddle Lane, 7:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jessica Ammerman, 22, Backus, Minnesota, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jerry J. Frausto, 31, Pine River, Minnesota, driving under suspension, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of marijuana, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Randal T. Madrid, 31, Seattle, Washington, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Paul J. Penney, 49, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Shirley A. Weidt, 74, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 5
Number of releases for Wednesday: 3