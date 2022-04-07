Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 1:36 a.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 2:25 a.m.

• K-9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 2:56 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Ponds Drive, 7:48 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 8:59 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Eighth Street, 9:07 a.m.

• Animal dead, Dow Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Warrant service, Sheridan area, 9:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Tenth Street, 10:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:13 am.

• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Sugar View Drive, 10:56 a.m.

• Records only, West 12th Street, 11:17 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 11:38 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, College Meadow Drive, 1:06 p.m.

• Damaged property, Highland Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, East Brundage Lane, 2:40 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 2:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 3:28 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 3:33 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Martin Avenue, 4:40 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Jefferson Street, 5:09 p.m.

• Custody dispute, South Carrington Street, 5:09 p.m.

• Death investigation, East Burrows Street, 6:10 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, 12th Street, 6:50 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Creekside Lane, 7:02 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 7:48 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 10:30 p.m.

• Bar check, North Gould Street, 10:30 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Gould Street, 11:49 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Accident, Swaim Road, 7:27 a.m.

• Assist agency, Country Estates Drive, 8:41 a.m.

• Mental subject, Saw Mill Road, Dayton, 10:45 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Columbus Drive, Dayton, 11:08 a.m.

• Civil, Highway 87, 1:43 p.m.

• Battery, West 13th Street, 5:55 p.m.

• Assist agency, Decker Road; Highway 338, 6:58 p.m.

• Harassment, Saddle Lane, 7:21 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jessica Ammerman, 22, Backus, Minnesota, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jerry J. Frausto, 31, Pine River, Minnesota, driving under suspension, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of marijuana, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Randal T. Madrid, 31, Seattle, Washington, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Paul J. Penney, 49, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Shirley A. Weidt, 74, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 41

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 5

Number of releases for Wednesday: 3

