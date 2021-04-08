SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block North Custer Street, 12 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Smoke detector inspection, 300 block Wyoming Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2000 block south Sheridan Avenue, 2:46, p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• RMA assist, Beckton Hall Road, 9:52 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Brock Avenue, 6:40 a.m.
• Welfare check, Pinyon Place, 7:15 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Heartland Drive, 9:09 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:26 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Accident Val Vista Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Follow up, West Loucks Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Custer Street, 9:59 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10 a.m.
• Accident, Victoria Street, 10:12 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Smith Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Damaged property, Fairway Court, 11:36 a.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Jackson Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Found property, Barn Owl Court, 2:21 p.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
• Found property, South Main Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Fraud, South Carlin Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Linden Avenue, 3:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Linden Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:39 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Broadway Street, 5:34 p.m.
• Found property, West 14th Street, 5:44 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 6:31 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 6:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 6:38 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Holloway Avenue, 6:46 p.m.
• Simple assault, Mydland Road, 7:09 p.m.
• Accident, South Thurmond Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 8:32 p.m.
• DUI, West Second Street, 9:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Mental subject, Gosling Drive, 9:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 9:37 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Welfare check, Glacier Street, Story, 4:07 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Lane Lane, 7:04 a.m.
• Death investigation, Beckton Hall Road, 9:46 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Robert D. Hathaway, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• TC D. Martin, 33, Ashland, Montana, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Edward T. Trujillo, 64, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Darrell T. Werner, 65, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4
Number of releases for Wednesday: 3