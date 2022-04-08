SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke detector check, 2000 block Summit Court, 1:30 p.m.
• Elevator alarm (canceled), 200 block South Main Street, 8:45 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 1:41 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:20 a.m.
• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 8:08 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 9:26 a.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 10:36 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Gould Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Linden Avenue, 11:27 a.m.
• Damaged property, East Loucks Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Lost property, East Fifth Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 12:32 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
• Death investigation, Ponderosa Drive, 12:59 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 1:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Battery, Long Drive, 3:44 p.m.
• Simple assault, North Brooks Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Accident, West Loucks Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Linden Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Dome Loop, 6:41 p.m.
• Hazardous condition, East Burkitt Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Animal found, Avon Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 8:08 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Heights Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 7:54 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Heights Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 8:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 8:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 9:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North main Street, 11:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Probation violation, Lewis Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Damaged property, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 2:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, 4:20 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, First Street, Big Horn, 4:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 6:09 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 7:20 p.m.
• Open door, Highway 335, Big Horn, 10:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Quinn C. Anderson, 26, Sheridan, unlawful use of toxic substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Justine A. Beeson, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David R. Grimshaw, 66, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joel A. Huston, 36, no address reported, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ross M. Nutter, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Miguel C. Sosa, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Tommy B. Steve, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by WHP
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 7
Number of releases for Thursday: 5