SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Vehicle fire, 300 block Lowell Street, 4 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 8:02 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Trauma, 100 block West 11th Street, 4:42 a.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Pond View Court, 7:57 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Gander Drive, 8:40 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:36 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Beckton Hall Road, 9:49 p.m.
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Welfare check, South Linden Avenue, 12:15 a.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Carlin Street, 1:14 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 8:41 a.m.
• Fraud, Edwards Drive, 10:15 a.m.
• Accident, North Brooks Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Johnson Lane, 12:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 12:37 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Main Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1:37 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Threats cold, North Main Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Gould Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Montana Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Skateboarding, Main Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 3:05 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
• Animal incident, West 13th Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Found property, East Loucks Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Road hazard, North Main Street, 5:49 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Brooks Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 8:04 p.m.
• Harassment, Alger Avenue, 9:51 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suicidal subject, South Third Street, Big Horn, 12:07 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Big Goose Road, 5:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 6:38 p.m.
• Civil, Crystal Creek Road, 8:26 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 9 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 1
Number of releases for Thursday: 4