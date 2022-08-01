SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Smoke alarm, 400 block Amanda Lane, 7:47 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2700 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Smoke alarm, 1700 block Lookout Point Drive, 2 p.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Idaho Avenue, 7:11 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1900 block Edwards Drive, 1:08 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1950 East Fifth St., 10:48 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 10:56 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Rice Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 1100 block South Timberline Drive, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 700 block Fort Road, 9 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 600 block East Fifth Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 400 block East Montana Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, East Sixth and Main streets, 3:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• RMA assist, Highway 14 East, 11:57 a.m.
Saturday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday-Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Property destruction, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 9:24 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Wagon Box Road and Wheatley Drive, Banner, 9:34 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 11:55 a.m.
• Property destruction, Folly Ranch, 4:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 13th Street, 7 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 345, Parkman, 7:46 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14A, mile marker 91, 5:58 a.m.
• Agency assist, Main Street, Dayton, 10:38 a.m.
• Agency assist, East Second Avenue and Main Street, Dayton, 10:45 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 12:23 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 1:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Pinehurst Drive and Thunderbird Drive, 11:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Agency assist, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 10:38 a.m.
• Warrant service, Omarr Avenue, 7:07 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:59 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Decker Road and Beatty Gulch Road, 9:19 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 East, mile marker 2, 9:44 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 14 East, 10:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Donna L. Abel, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal and circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Nathan Thomas, 30, Thermopolis, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Melinda C. Berkshire, 41, Sheridan, warrant on failure to appear (2x), custody on warrant or incident, property destruction and defacement, municipal and circuit courts, arrested by SPD
• Cameron L. Blakeman, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shelley L. Stowe, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Thomas J. Hall, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Ronald D. Richmond, 19, Ranchester, driving under suspension, attempt to commit any crime, driving while under the influence, careless driving, property destruction and defacement, identity theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 4
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 54