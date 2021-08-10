SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke detector check, 50 block North Dome Drive, 9:30 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 25, 11:45 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 7:52 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Highland Avenue, 9:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Citizen assist, Stadium Drive, 9:09 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
• Animal found, Clarendon Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
• Animal found, Blue Sky Court, 10:50 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, North Heights Lane, 11:01 a.m.
• Welfare check, Circle Eight Drive, 11:15 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Avoca Place, 11:30 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, I-90 eastbound, 11:45 a.m.
• Assist agency, Adair Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sibley Circle, 12:06 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Harassment, West 12th Street, 1 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 1:07 p.m.
• Zoning violation, North Mountain View, 1:43 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Mydland Road, 1:54 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Jefferson Street, 5 p.m.
• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Civil standby, Park Street, 6:47 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Monte Vista Street, 9:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Welfare check, Circle Eight Drive, 11:15 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Maxine Place, 11:23 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 8:50 p.m.
• Accident, Soldier Creek Road, 9:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Toni L. Oleson, 50, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 2