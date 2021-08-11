SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Smoke investigation, 900 block Sibley Circle, 6:36 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 200 block North Main Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Activated alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:01 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Idaho Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Westview Drive, 1:10 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 87, mile marker 28.5, 7 a.m.
• Theft cold, Wishbone Way, 8:22 a.m.
• Court/violation, West 13th Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• Battery, West 13th Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Civil, Box Cross Road, 6:43 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Railway Street, Ranchester, 6:47 p.m.
• Careless driver, Wyarno Road, 7:12 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Beaver Creek Road, 8:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Clarendon Avenue, 10:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Catherine A. Bradford, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2