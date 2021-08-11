Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Smoke investigation, 900 block Sibley Circle, 6:36 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 200 block North Main Street, 10:06 a.m.

• Activated alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:01 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Idaho Avenue, 7:25 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Westview Drive, 1:10 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 87, mile marker 28.5, 7 a.m.

• Theft cold, Wishbone Way, 8:22 a.m.

• Court/violation, West 13th Street, 8:58 a.m.

• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 10:38 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.

• Battery, West 13th Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Civil, Box Cross Road, 6:43 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Railway Street, Ranchester, 6:47 p.m.

• Careless driver, Wyarno Road, 7:12 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Beaver Creek Road, 8:51 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Clarendon Avenue, 10:21 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Catherine A. Bradford, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2

Number of releases for Tuesday: 2

