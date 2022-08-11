SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
• Locked in, 200 block Fox Street, 5:43 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:31 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Minor in possession, Dana Avenue, 12:37 a.m.
• Domestic, Park Street, 7:21 a.m.
• Hit and run, Val Vista Street, 8:57 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Civil standby, East Fifth Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Sixth Avenue East, 11:40 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Ponderosa Drive, 12:08 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Dow Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Sixth Avenue East, 1:09 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Shoshone Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Tree and shrub violation, East First Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Linden Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Second Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Sheriff's office assist, North Main Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Wyoming avenue, 3:02 p.m.
• Filthy premises, North Heights Place, 3:10 p.m.
• Civil standby, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Works Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Agency assist, Harrison Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Dispute, South Linden Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, North Jefferson Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Odell Court, 4:57 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Thurmond Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 6:19 p.m.
• DUI, De Smet Avenue, 7:18 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Frackleton Street, 7:35 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Seventh Street, 9:54 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Smith Street, 10:29 p.m.
• Unlicensed driver, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
• Possibly stolen property, Marion Street, 11:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Agency assist, Dana Avenue and West 11th Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Trespass (cold), Mountain Home Road, Banner, 9:40 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, 10:38 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Acme Road, Ranchester, 11:29 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Highway 193, Banner, 12:24 p.m.
• Agency assist, Big Goose Road, 1:10 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle (cold), Pine Lane, 2:48 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Bozeman Lane, Ranchester, 4:50 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 6:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 13th Street, 9:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Wendy Bennet, 57, Barrington, Rhode Island, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Teresa Dalton, 56, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremiah Esser, 41, custody on warrant or incident, out-of-county court, arrested by SCSO
• Kathryn Whyard, 40, Sheridan, property destruction and defacement, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 2