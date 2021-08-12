SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 7:01 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Highland Avenue, 10:42 a.m.
• Pet rescue, 100 block East Burrows Street, 4 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Found property, South Main Street, 4 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Delphi Avenue, 6:20 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Ninth Street, 6:32 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:59 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Drug other, Grinnell Plaza, 9:47 a.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Cat violation, South Thurmond Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Accident, East Burkitt Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Barking dog, Taylor Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Avoca Place, 12:04 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Works Street, 1:28 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Runaway, West Timberline Drive, 2:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:37 p.m.
• Accident, North Gould Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Sheridan area, 3:30 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 4:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 4:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 6:36 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Sheridan area, 6:47 p.m.
• Careless driver, Wyarno Road, 7:12 p.m.
• Medical, Idaho Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 13th Street, 8:38 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, East Ridge Road, 10:22 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:10 p.m.
Wednesday
• Fraud, Whitney Way, 4:30 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, South Main Street, 7:04 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 7:38 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Burrows Street, 7:45 a.m.
• Animal incident, East College Avenue, 7:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 8:14 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Meridian Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Cat violation, South Thurmond Street, 8:24 a.m.
• Parking complaint, 15th Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Edwards Drive, 10:26 a.m.
• Animal bite, Broadway Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Parker Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bowman Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 12 p.m.
• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Lane, 1:18 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Canby Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Way, 1:27 p.m.
• Accident, East Loucks Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Dunnuck Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, North Heights Road, 2:43 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Hill Pond Drive, 2:44 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Hill Pond Drive, 2:44 p.m.
• Zoning violation, First Avenue East, 2:46 p.m.
• Zoning violation, First Avenue East, 3:52 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Gould Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• Dog bite, Dunnuck Street, 6:27 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Main Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Threat, North Main Street, 9:19 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sparrow Hawk Road, 9:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 10:04 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Sheridan Avenue, 10:48 p.m.
• Barking dog, Harrison Street, 10:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Medical, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 12:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Animal incident, West 15th Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Hit and run, Piney Road, Banner, 5:44 p.m.
• Probation violation, Maxine Place, 8:01 p.m.
• Animal injured, Beckton Road, Dayton, 8:52 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Maxine Place, 8:54 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyarno Road; Highway 336, mile marker 5.2, 10:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Adam L. Godwin, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kevin J. Mayer, 35, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Haley M. Woodall, 38, Sheridan, criminal entry, property destruction and defacing, unlawful contact, driving without interlock device, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 1