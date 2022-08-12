SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900-block Sumner Street, 5:04 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800-block Fort Road, 10:35 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100-block Avoca Court, 3:03 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300-block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Breach of peace, West 12th Street, 3:18 a.m.
• Warrant service, Second Avenue East, 6:29 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Montana Street, 6:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Water Street, 6:37 a.m.
• Animal dead, Florence Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Willow Trail, 8:10 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Lewis Street, 8:52 a.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Smith Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Trespass (cold), North Gould Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Phone harassment, Val Vista Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Littering, North Main Street, 10:17 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:20 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:02 a.m.
• DUI, North Jefferson Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 a.m.
• Agency assist, Scott Place, 1 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Lincoln Drive, 1:05 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 2:38 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, Grinnell Plaza, 3:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, Second Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Paintbrush Drive, 5:23 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Works Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Park Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Theft (cold), West 16th Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 6:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 6:39 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 7:11 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Highland Avenue, 7:51 p.m.
• Warrant service, Grinnell Plaza, 8:18 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Loucks Street, 8:53 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Domestic, Upper Road, 12:31 a.m.
• Fraud, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:58 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Marcellus Biot, 76, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gavin Collier, 21, Sheridan, Addicted Offender Accountability Act sanction, district court, arrested by SPD
• Michael Demontiney, 36, Dayton, parole revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bret Haivala, 63, Rapid City, South Dakota, littering, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kenneth Hirschman, 53, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Joshua Krenzelok, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Juliana Perkins, 49, Sheridan, DUI, careless driving, lack of compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Noah Webb, 18, littering, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 8
Number of releases for the previous day: 7