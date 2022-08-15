SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200-block Rice Avenue, 3:57 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1900-block East Fifth Street, 7:46 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1500-block West Fifth Street, 8:06 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50-block Whitney Way, 8:22 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, Highland Avenue and West 11th Street, 8:12 a.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 500-block Avoca Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 100-block Avoca Court, 10:59 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800-block Avoca Avenue, 1:36 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100-block North Main Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1100-block Park View Court, 7:50 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500-block Pioneer Road, 10:13 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 800-block Broadway Street, 9:24 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400-block North Jefferson Street, 6:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Welfare check, Interstate 90, 10:37 a.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, Painted Hills Drive, 8:48 a.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious circumstances, Holloway Avenue, 2:26 a.m.
• Warrant service, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 6:38 a.m.
• Records only, Highway 14, 6:56 a.m.
• Threats (cold), Wyarno Road, 2:47 a.m.
• Civil standby, Fort Road, 6:20 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
• Intoxication, North Main Street, 1:53 a.m.
• Agency assist, Painted Hills Drive, 8:46 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Wildcat Road, 10:17 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, I-90, Ranchester, 12:47 p.m.
• Mental subject, Holloway Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Canyon View Drive, 9:01 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstances, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 3:47 a.m.
• Missing person, Forest Service Road 15, Dayton, 11:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, Harvey Lane, 11:39 a.m.
• Records only, Woodrock Campground, Dayton, 6:18 p.m.
• Domestic, Town Draw, Clearmont, 7:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Ridge Road, 10:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Sunni Burke, 40, Kalispell, Montana, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Thaddeus Duffy, 39, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Israel Melvin, 20, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (x2), arrested by SPD
• Timothy Skufca, 63, Missoula, Montana, DUI, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol
• Brody Stanton, 28, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• David Candela, 28, Denver, Colorado, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dianne Cizek, 55, Mesa, Arizona, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel Rice Sr., 55, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Hector Viera, 40, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Preston Doyle, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jedediah Franks, 39, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance in powder or crystal form and plant form (x2), possession of paraphernalia, circuit court and municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jobe Jennings, 39, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident and driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Christa Tietjen, 46, Clearmont, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 13
Number of releases for the weekend: 10
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 50