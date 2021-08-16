SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 7:04 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 7:43 a.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block Rice Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 200 block Smith Street, 7:27 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1300 block Birch Street, 9:20 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Dana ave, 10:43 p.m.
Sunday
• Smoke odor, 900 block Laclede Street, 6:57 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious person, Avoca Place, 12:35 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:17 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, 5:38 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Littlehorn Drive, 6:52 a.m.
• Assist agency, Val Vista Street, 7:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Montana Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Open door, East Sixth Street, 8:37 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Runaway, Mydland Road, 9:47 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Welfare check, Bungalow Village Lane, 10:22 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 11:27 a.m.
• Message, Mydland Road, 11:44 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, East Mountain view, 1:13 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, Badger Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Emerson Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Harrison Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Runaway, West Timberline Drive, 5:07 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Burton Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 5:54 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 6:40 p.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:02 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:46 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sumner Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Kingfisher Avenue, 9 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 9:09 p.m.
• Animal incident, Taylor Avenue, 9:21 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highland Avenue, 9:32 p.m.
Saturday
• Dispute all other, West Fifth Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Dog at large, Pima Drive, 8:26 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Accident private, Broadway Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Weed violation, East Seventh Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Main Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 10:46 a.m.
• Warrant service, I-90 eastbound, 11:57 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Accident, North Gould Street, 12:51 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
• Domestic, North Gould Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Cat trap, Fourth Avenue East, 2:01 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 3:25 p.m.
• Animal incident, Lookout Point Drive, 3:35 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West 11th Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Long Drive, 5:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Ridge Road, 5:19 p.m.
• Found property, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
• Drug activity, Gladstone Street, 8 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Upper Road, 8:17 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Long Drive, 9:19 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 9:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 10:22 p.m.
• K9 public relations, West 12th Street, 11:16 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, South Carlin Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:33 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:35 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:35 a.m.
• DUI, Victoria Street, 2:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 8:23 a.m.
• Traffic control, Colorado Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Disoriented subject, North Heights Circle, 9:46 a.m.
• Hit and run, East Fourth Street, 11:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, Skeels Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Drug activity, Wyoming Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
• Shots, Saberton Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• Hit and run, Gould Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, Bowie Road, 3:31 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 6:32 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Broadway Street, 7:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 7:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 8:08 p.m.
• Simple assault, Illinois Street, 8:34 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Beaver Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Eighth Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Falcon Ridge Drive, 10:41 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Big Horn Avenue, 11!:16 p.m.
• DUI, Gould Street, 11:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Traffic complaint, Kelly Lane and Eagle Rock Drive, Dayton, 9:43 a.m.
• Fraud, Keebler Lane, 10:40 a.m.
• Welfare check, Willow Street, Big Horn, 10:49 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Highway 14, mile marker 41, Wolf, 6:01 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Upper Road, 7:46 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 3:32 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Five Mile Road, Parkman, 9:51 p.m.
Sunday
• Littering, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 25, 12:12 a.m.
• Animal welfare, H Street, Ranchester, 9:08 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Bowie Road, 3:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 8:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Justin D. Kethman, 49, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Jeffery B. Grover, 60, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua D. Stallman, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Morgan C. Vance, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Logan E. Mathews, 30, Buffalo, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Cace W. Riesen, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 62
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 62