SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 7:04 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 7:43 a.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block Rice Avenue, 10:27 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 200 block Smith Street, 7:27 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 1300 block Birch Street, 9:20 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Dana ave, 10:43 p.m.

Sunday

• Smoke odor, 900 block Laclede Street, 6:57 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday - Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious person, Avoca Place, 12:35 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:17 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, 5:38 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Littlehorn Drive, 6:52 a.m.

• Assist agency, Val Vista Street, 7:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Montana Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Open door, East Sixth Street, 8:37 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Runaway, Mydland Road, 9:47 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Welfare check, Bungalow Village Lane, 10:22 a.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Message, Mydland Road, 11:44 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, East Mountain view, 1:13 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 2:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:36 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:37 p.m. 

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Dog at large, Badger Street, 4:24 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Emerson Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Harrison Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Runaway, West Timberline Drive, 5:07 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Burton Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 5:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:21 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 6:40 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:12 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:23 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:46 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sumner Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Assist agency, Kingfisher Avenue, 9 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 9:09 p.m.

• Animal incident, Taylor Avenue, 9:21 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highland Avenue, 9:32 p.m.

Saturday

• Dispute all other, West Fifth Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Pima Drive, 8:26 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Accident private, Broadway Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Weed violation, East Seventh Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Animal dead, North Main Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 10:46 a.m.

• Warrant service, I-90 eastbound, 11:57 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Accident, North Gould Street, 12:51 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:04 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 p.m.

• Domestic, North Gould Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Cat trap, Fourth Avenue East, 2:01 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 3:25 p.m.

• Animal incident, Lookout Point Drive, 3:35 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West 11th Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 5:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Ridge Road, 5:19 p.m.

• Found property, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:37 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 7:07 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 7:43 p.m.

• Drug activity, Gladstone Street, 8 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Upper Road, 8:17 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, Long Drive, 9:19 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 9:36 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 10:22 p.m.

• K9 public relations, West 12th Street, 11:16 p.m.

Sunday

•  Suspicious vehicle, South Carlin Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:33 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:35 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:35 a.m.

• DUI, Victoria Street, 2:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Street, 8:23 a.m.

• Traffic control, Colorado Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Disoriented subject, North Heights Circle, 9:46 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Fourth Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Welfare check, Skeels Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Drug activity, Wyoming Avenue, 2:05 p.m.

• Shots, Saberton Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• Hit and run, Gould Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Assist Sheriff's Office, Bowie Road, 3:31 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5 p.m.

• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 6:32 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Broadway Street, 7:20 p.m.

• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 7:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 8:08 p.m.

• Simple assault, Illinois Street, 8:34 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Beaver Street, 8:37 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Eighth Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Falcon Ridge Drive, 10:41 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Big Horn Avenue, 11!:16 p.m.

• DUI, Gould Street, 11:27 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Traffic complaint, Kelly Lane and Eagle Rock Drive, Dayton, 9:43 a.m.

• Fraud, Keebler Lane, 10:40 a.m.

• Welfare check, Willow Street, Big Horn, 10:49 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Highway 14, mile marker 41, Wolf, 6:01 p.m.

• Fire ban violation, Upper Road, 7:46 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 3:32 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Five Mile Road, Parkman, 9:51 p.m.

Sunday

• Littering, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 25, 12:12 a.m.

• Animal welfare, H Street, Ranchester, 9:08 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Bowie Road, 3:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 8:54 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Justin D. Kethman, 49, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Jeffery B. Grover, 60, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua D. Stallman, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Morgan C. Vance, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Logan E. Mathews, 30, Buffalo, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Cace W. Riesen, 22, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2 

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 9

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 62

