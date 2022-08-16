SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100-block North Sheridan Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
• RMA assist, Big Horn Avenue and East Colorado Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Grass fire, 1700-block Edwards Drive, 12:16 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Grass fire, Red Fox Drive, 5:05 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Curfew violation, West Burkitt Street, 1:49 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 3:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, Brundage Lane, 6:53 a.m.
• Various use permit, North Main Street, 7:26 a.m.
• Vandalism (cold), West 11th Street, 7:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sugarland Drive, 8 a.m.
• Public contact, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Sheridan area, 10 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• Lost property, West Colorado Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Jefferson Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 10:46 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Big Horn Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• Child endangerment, Broadway Street, 12:04 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Accident (delayed report), Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Dana Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Animal found, Thomas Drive, 2:29 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:37 p.m.
• Accident without injury, East Works Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, Clarendon Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, South Linden Avenue, 2:56 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Alger Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Mental subject, Hi Tech Drive, 3:36 p.m.
• Animal found, Yonkee Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Heald Street, 4:31 p.m.
• Agency assist, Fox Street, 5:53 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 5:55 p.m.
• Found property, First Avenue East, 6:11 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 6:24 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 7:17 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Bowman Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Jefferson Street, 7:18 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 8:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, 11th Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Linden Avenue, 10:33 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 10:36 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Main Street, 11:31 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Gould Street, 11:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 11:58 p.m.
Saturday
• Probation violation, North Main Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Beaver Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Spaulding Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 a.m.
• Agency assist, North Main Street, 1:58 a.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue Loop, 2:30 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:11 a.m.
• Runaway, East Nebraska Street, 3:22 a.m.
• Curfew violation, West Burkitt Street, 3:59 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, South Linden Avenue, 3:54 a.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 5:36 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 a.m.
• Alarm, South Main Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Main Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Animal dead, Edwards Drive, 9:39 a.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Clarendon Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Interstate 90, 10:58 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 1:02 p.m.
• Driver license violation, East Brundage Lane, 1:23 p.m.
• Public contact, North Main Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Agency assist, North Main Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Stalking, Sugarview Drive, 2:10 p.m.
• Shots, North Main Street, 2:45 p.m. - After reports of gunshots in the area, SPD officers determined no shots had been fired in the area.
• Animal found, Mydland Road, 3:40 p.m.
• Barking dog, Burkes Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Shots, Rice Avenue, 4:06 p.m. - Officers responded to a report of a gunshot in the neighborhood but took no further action.
• Barking dog, Cedar Avenue, 6:01 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Airport Road, 4:25 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 5:34 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 5:39 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, Seventh Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 11:08 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
• Warrant service, Seventh Street, 11:26 a.m.
Sunday
• Curfew violation, East Brundage Lane, 1:37 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Heights Avenue, 1:47 a.m.
• Stalking, Spaulding Street, 7:50 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wetlands Drive, 8:42 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Avoca Place, 9:30 a.m.
• Domestic, Marion Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, West Ninth Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Agency assist, West 12th Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Val Vista Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Harvey Lane, 11:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Removal of subject, East Nebraska Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Eighth Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Drug activity, Sugarland Drive, 12:17 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:28 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Civil standby, Coffeen Avenue, 3:40 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:48 p.m.
• Medical, Saberton Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East College Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
• Custody dispute, East College Avenue, 10:17 p.m.
Monday
• Curfew violation, Beaver Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Fireworks, Pioneer Road, 12:32 a.m.
• Found property, West 11th Street, 6:46 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Fourth Street, 7:53 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Riverside Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Sumner Street, 8:44 a.m.
• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• Dog at large, Florence Avenue, 9:33 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Burkitt Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Animal welfare, East Montana Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Cat violation, North Carlin Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Agency assist, Big Horn Avenue, 12 p.m.
• Grass fire, Edwards Drive, 12:15 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Mydland Road, 2:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Coffeen Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, Broadway Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 3:31 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 11th Street, 3:43 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:45 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Hi Tech Drive, 4:55 p.m.
• Barking dog, Cedar Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Hi Tech Drive, 5:21 p.m.
• Panhandling, East Brundage Lane, 5:43 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Eighth Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 7:02 p.m.
• DUI, Sparrow Hawk Road, 8:16 p.m.
• DUI, Brooks Street, 9:25 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffee Avenue, 9:32 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 11:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:29 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Accident, Highway 335 and Bird Farm Road, 11:48 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Reed Lane, 12:52 p.m.
• Civil, Highway 335, Big Horn, 12:56 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Works Street, 6:25 p.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Nathan Gainforth, 22, Sheridan, property destruction and defacement, burglary, criminal trespass, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit and municipal courts, arrested by SPD
• Christine Rio, 39, Livingston, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Harlan Taylor, 32, contempt of court bench warrant, out-of-county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 6