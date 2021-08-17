SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Grass fire, Coutant Creek Road, 4:37 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Welfare check, Martin Avenue, 1:26 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sixth Avenue East, 8:44 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Dunnuck Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 9:18 a.m.
• Cat trap, Holmes Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
• Livestock loose, East Woodland Park, 10:41 a.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 10:46 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 2:50 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:59 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 6:32 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 8:56 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Thurmond Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Simple assault, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 10:47 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Broadway Street, 11:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:34 a.m.
• Fraud, Keahey Lane, 10:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Highway 14, mile marker 85, 12:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, Maxine Place, 2:58 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Highway 14 eastbound, Clearmont, 4:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton area, 9:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Daniel Gideon, 52, Sheridan area, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kyle D. Hunt, 29, Kingwood, Texas, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Savannah S. Schaffer, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Adam N. Sharif, 31, Cheyenne, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Solomon R. Tegenu, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 9