SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Grass fire, Coutant Creek Road, 4:37 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Welfare check, Martin Avenue, 1:26 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sixth Avenue East, 8:44 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Dunnuck Street, 8:48 a.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 9:18 a.m.

• Cat trap, Holmes Avenue, 9:41 a.m.

• Livestock loose, East Woodland Park, 10:41 a.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 10:46 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 12:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 2:50 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:59 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:55 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 6:32 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 8:56 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Thurmond Street, 9:17 p.m.

• Simple assault, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 10:47 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Broadway Street, 11:04 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:34 a.m.

• Fraud, Keahey Lane, 10:47 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Highway 14, mile marker 85, 12:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, Maxine Place, 2:58 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Highway 14 eastbound, Clearmont, 4:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton area, 9:53 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Daniel Gideon, 52, Sheridan area, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kyle D. Hunt, 29, Kingwood, Texas, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Savannah S. Schaffer, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Adam N. Sharif, 31, Cheyenne, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD

• Solomon R. Tegenu, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 57

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 4

Number of releases for Monday: 9

