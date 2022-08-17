SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900-block Sparrow Hawk Road, 10:35 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800-block Highland Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100-block North Sheridan Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600-block East Fifth Street, 3:27 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100-block North Sheridan Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
• Smoldering grass fire, 2000-block North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:!4 a.m.
• Burglary from vehicle, South Carlin Street, 1:14 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Coffeen Avenue, 3:08 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 4:24 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fort Road, 6:03 a.m.
• Cat violation, Sumner Street, 7:05 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Gould Street, 7:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Broadway Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Strahan Parkway, 11:04 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West Loucks Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Street, 11:22 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Avoca Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Joyriding, Marion Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Second Street, 1:31 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sugar View Drive, 1:50 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Burton Street, 3:16 p.m.
• DUI, Fifth Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Weed violation, Crook Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Littering, East Sixth Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Littering, Whittier Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Lost property, East Fifth Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Coffeen Avenue, 7:53 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:17 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Golf Course Road, 10:29 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, East 14th Street, 11:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Motorist assist, Highway 14, 9:41 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Wild Hollow Road, 8:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Grandview Drive, 9:10 p.m.
• Records only, Reed Lane, 10:08 p.m.
• Agency assist, Golf Course Road, 11:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 5