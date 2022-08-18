SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000-block Frackleton Street, 8:09 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1000-block Delphi Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:37 a.m.
• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 2:49 a.m.
• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 6:24 a.m.
• DUI, Interstate 90, 6:25 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 6:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 7:24 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Gould Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 11th Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Accident, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
• Animal found, West 11th Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Theft (cold), West Burkitt Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 12:19 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Marion Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Brundage Lane, 2:05 p.m.
• Agency assist, West Fifth Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Sugarland Drive, 2:14 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Dog bite, East Seventh Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Runaway, Huntington Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Filthy premises, North Custer Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
• Panhandling, North Main Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Domestic, Val Vista Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Bender Lane, 7:04 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Trespassing, South Main Street, 10:51 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 11:03 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Lane, 1:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 345, Parkman, 6:39 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 335, 1:19 p.m.
• Agency assist, Huntington Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Domestic, Turnberry Drive, 8:52 p.m.
• Agency assist, South Main Street, 11:13 p.m.
• Accident, Red Grade Road, Story, 11:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Christopher May, 45, Sheridan, criminal trespass and interference with police officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Patrick Murphy, 61, Westminster, Colorado, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Hallie Schauer, 50, Big Horn, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Anthony Trujillo, 30, Sheridan, driving under suspension, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Hector Viera, 40, criminal trespass and negligent burning, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3