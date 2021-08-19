Today

Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain ending early. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.