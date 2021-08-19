SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Holloway Drive, 9:01 a.m.
• Medical call, 1600 block Park Side Court, 12:07 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 9:53 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 12:25 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:38 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:43 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:39 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 a.m.
• Violation restraining order, Birch Street, 3:01 a.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 5:58 a.m.
• Civil standby, North Heights Road, 6:25 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Swan Street, 7:03 a.m.
• Dog at large, 10th Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Burglary cold, Ponderosa Drive, 12:09 p.m.
• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 12:23 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Cat violation, Avoca Place, 12:43 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Found property, West Loucks Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Animal injured, Ridge Drive, 1:17 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Rosewood Court, 1:49 p.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Holloway Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Warrant service, Yonkee Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 3:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Animal found, Mydland Road, 5:41 p.m.
• DUI, Fifth Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Family dispute, Sumner Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 7 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:10 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Livestock loose, Second Avenue West and Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:09 a.m.
• Assist agency, Birch Street, 3:09 a.m.
• Drug other, Peno Road, 11:45 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• Property destruction, Red Grade Road, Story, 2:23 p.m.
• Juvenile probation, Coffeen Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West 17th Street, 6:33 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, I-90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 7:37 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Gosling Drive, 8:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jacob M. Bublitz, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gavin S. Collier, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ethan M. Huckeba, 29, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Phillip A. McCallister, 23, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jeremiah J. Smith, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joseph Walter, 54, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 6
Number of releases for Wednesday: 1