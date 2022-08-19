SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, East Brukitt Street and Wyoming Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800-block Olympus Drive, 1 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800-block Broadway Street, 6:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• RMA assist, Beckton Drive, 11:41 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious circumstances, West 10th Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Animal incident, Mydland Road, 7:13 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 7:30 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 8:!6 a.m.
• Mental subject, Marion Street, 8:44 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:46 a.m.
• Animal incident, Olympus Drive, 9:08 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Laclede Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Avoca Place, 10:18 a.m.
• Lost property, Smith Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Rosewood Court, 11:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East College Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
• Trespass warning, East Ridge Road, 1:47 p.m.
• Civil dispute, A Street, 2 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Sugarland Drive, 2:08 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Fifth Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 5:05 p.m.
• Agency assist, West Fifth Street, 5:13 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:40 p.m.
• Harassment, York Circle, 7 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 7:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Runaway, Mydland Road, 8:45 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Badger Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Long Drive, 9:32 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 9:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 11:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Agency assist, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 9:25 a.m.
• Trespass (cold), Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, Turnberry Drive, 11:26 a.m.
• Civil issue, Sheridan area, 12:55 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 12:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 2:13 p.m.
• Property destruction, Wolf Creek Road and Dayton East Road, Ranchester, 3:23 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Willow Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 8:12 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 8:33 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 2