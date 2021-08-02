SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1600 block Parker Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:25 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Severed gas line, Kyle Drive, 7:12 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, Piper Road, 5:32 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
•
Saturday
•
Sunday
•
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Domestic disturbance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:26 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 2:19 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 345, mile marker 18, Ranchester, 3:06 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Highway 14 eastbound, 4:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Monarch Road and Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 5:23 p.m.
• Hit and run, Country Club Lane, 11:38 p.m.
Saturday
• Citizen assist, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 12:25 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9, 2 a.m.
• Trespass cold, West Fifth Street, 6:29 a.m.
• DUI citizen assist, Highway 87, mile marker 99, Banner, 11:39 a.m.
• Animal problem, Loucks Street and North Piney Road, Banner, 12:29 p.m.
• Damaged property, Campbell Street, Ranchester, 3:34 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue and Highway 87, 4:19 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, West Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 6:07 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 44, Banner, 6:57 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, First Street, Big Horn, 7:05 p.m.
• Assist agency, Skeels Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 335, Big Horn, 8:27 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 335, Sheridan, 8:48 p.m.
Sunday
• Accident, Red Grade Road, mile marker .3, Story, 4:38 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, West Fifth Street, 9:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Hobie R. Crampton Davis, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jonathan M. Lobach, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Shawn L. Stout, 47, Parkman, driving without interlock device, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David Swenson, 20, no address reported, theft ($1000), destruction of property ($1,000), circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Brady T. Calkins, 39, Sheridan, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michael E. Roberts, 66, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Paul Camunez-Palasios, 32, no address reported, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dana L. Fort, 22, Sheridan, criminal trespass, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Ethan M. Huckeba, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michael Quintana, 51, Cheyenne, disorderly conduct violent, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• James A. Sommerfelt, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• William L. Warner, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 57