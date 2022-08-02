SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Wyoming Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
• Elevator rescue, 300 block Whitney Lane, 11:32 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 700 block Clarendon Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 11:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Assist Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Seventh Street, 8:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
• Public contact, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:36 a.m.
• Animal incident, West 11th Street, 10:24 a.m.
• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Accident, Thurmond Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Whitney Lane, 10:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Montana Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:12 p.m.
• Burglary (cold), Sugarland Drive, 12:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Emerson Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Records only, Country Estates Drive, 12:36 p.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Gillette Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 1:33 p.m.
• Found property, Wyoming Avenue, 2:03 p.m.
• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 2:23 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Harrison Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Urinating in public, Coffeen Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Brooks Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Perkins Street, 3:04 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Accident, Heartland Drive, 3:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sparrow Hawk Road, 3:27 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, North Main Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Theft (cold), North Main Street, 4:07 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Works Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 6:37 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Coffeen Avenue, 6:52 p.m.
• Threats (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 7:34 p.m.
• Mental subject, Pioneer Road, 7:09 p.m.
• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Thurmond Street, 9:53 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Fifth Street, 10:03 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 2:32 a.m.
• Drug activity, Marion Street, 4:18 a.m.
• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 5:36 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 6:37 a.m.
• Found property, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:13 a.m.
• Found property, Lewis Street, 5:42 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Clarendon Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
• Domestic, Pioneer Road, 8:10 a.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 8:14 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle, South Main Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 16th Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Marion Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Lost property, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Domestic, Parker Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
• Fraud, Kailua Place, 12:40 p.m.
• Domestic, Wyoming Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, Yonkee Avenue, 2:53 p.m.
• Animal incident, Val Vista Street, 6 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Loucks Street, 9:54 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
• Alarm, South Connor Street, 10:50 a.m.
Sunday
• Verbal dispute, East Brundage Street, 12:38 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:41 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:44 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:37 a.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 9 a.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 10:27 a.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Strahan Parkway, 10:43 a.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Sixth Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 6:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 7:25 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beckton Avenue, 7:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Lewis Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Family dispute, West Fifth Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Open door, West Fifth Street, 11:06 p.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 11:12 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 11:35 p.m.
Monday
• Battery, Wyoming Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Sheridan area, 7:18 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Animal welfare, 14th Street, 9:04 a.m.
• Vandalism (cold), West Eighth Street, 9:24 a.m.
• Indecent exposure, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 9: 51 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Commercial Avenue, 10:42 a.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Fraud, Park Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Runaway, Paintbrush Drive, 12:22 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Jefferson Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Gould Street, 12:31 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen avenue, 12:50 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Skeels Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Saberton Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Huntington Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Burkitt Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Barking dog, Harrison Street, 3:31 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sherman Avenue, 4:07 p.m.
• Civil standby, Wyoming Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Papago Court, 4:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 5:23 p.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 6:24 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Sheridan Area, 6:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Kendrick Park, 7:51 p.m.
• Theft (cold), North Main Street, 8 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Odell Court, 8:04 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Long Drive, 8:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 9:13 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Huntington Street, 9:22 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 11:14 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious person, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 5:07 a.m.
• Found property, East Ridge Road and Eastside Second Street, 9 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West 13th Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Violation of restraining order, West 13th Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Theft (cold), West 15th Street, 8:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Burkitt Street, 9:21 p.m.
• DUI, Weare Street and Halbert Street, Ranchester, 9:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Wade Bastrom, 46, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Curtis Garn, 27, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua Repsis, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4