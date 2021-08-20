SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Airport Road, 1:05 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:26 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:53 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 11:03 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 12:12 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Fort Road, 1:32 p.m.
• Dumpster fire, Broadway Street and Dow Street, 1:49 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 7:59 a.m.
• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:11 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 9:56 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Crook Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, Loucks Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Third Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Found property, Warren Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
• Civil standby, North Gould Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sibley Circle, 11:14 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, A Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, West Fifth Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Hill Pond Drive, 1:28 p.m.
• Accident, Montana Street, 1:33 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 3:22 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
• Fraud, Second West Parkway, 4:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, First Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Fifth Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Welfare check, Bellevue Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Criminal entry, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 10:47 a.m.
• Threats cold, South Main Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Peno Road, 2:55 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Seventh Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Trespassing, Piney Avenue, Clearmont, 8:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Nathan S. Gainforth, 21, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Holli L. Ingalls, 47, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
• Alfonso A. Munroe, 35, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sharon L. Trujillo, 56, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 4
Number of releases for Thursday: 4