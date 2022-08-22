SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100-block South Gould Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Gas odor investigation, 400-block NB Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
• RMA assist, 3600-block North Main Street, 9:08 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1500-block Sugarland Drive, 1:22 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300-block Shirley Cove, 11:52 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1300-block Cattail Court, 12:10 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900-block Liberty Court, 8:51 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• RMA assist, Adkins Avenue, 8:51 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Traffic stop, Fifth Street, 1:35 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Emerson Street, 3:31 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Burkitt Street, 3:47 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:36 a.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 7:43 a.m.
• Accident, First Street, 8:11 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Lewis Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Found property, Broadway Street, 8:53 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 11:05 a.m.
• Threats (cold), South Mountain View Drive, 11:32 a.m.
• Medical, Long Drive, 11:48 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Big Horn Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Wrench Drive, 1:14 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, De Smet Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Dana Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Creekside Lane, 2:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Creekside Lane, 2:27 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Loucks Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Bruce Mountain Drive, 3:21 p.m.
• Cat trap, South Carlin Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Traffic complaints, Coffeen Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Marion Street, 4:17 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Wyoming Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Dispute, York Circle, 6:50 p.m.
• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Mountain View Drive, 7:42 p.m.
• Bar check, South Gould Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 7:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, Martin Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 10:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:47 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 12:17 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sibley Circle, 12:23 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Brooks Street, 1:56 a.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 2:58 a.m.
• Theft (cold), North Main Street, 5:!5 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Fourth Street, 7:33 a.m.
• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Canby Street, 9:35 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Gladstone Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Frackleton Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
• Fraud, Parker Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• Careless driver, South Carrington Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:24 p.m.
• harassment, Mydland Road, 7:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Fifth Street, 10:01 p.m.
• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 10:35 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 11:23 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Creekside Lane, 7:53 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, Park Side Court, 8:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 9:07 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Rape (cold), Avoca Place, 10:29 a.m.
• Animal found, North Gould Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 12 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, 11th Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 12:48 p.m.
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 12:48 p.m.
• Barking dog, Second Avenue East, 7:14 p.m.
• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
• Shots, West Fifth Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:29 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Domestic, East Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 4:09 a.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Records only, Dana Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
• Threat, Yonkee Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fourth Street, Dayton, 3:04 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 4:36 p.m.
• Records only, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• Domestic, Beckton Street, Dayton, 8:23 p.m.
• Records only, East Works Street, 8:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Main Street, 9:18 p.m.
Saturday
• Minor in possession, Chinook Drive, 12:25 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West 17th Street, 11:50 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Highway 14, Banner, 2:40 p.m.
• Death investigation, Sunny Hills Court, Banner, 5:06 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Centennial Park, Story, 9:01 p.m.
• Medical, Holloway Avenue, 11:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Peno Road and Highway 14, 11:51 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Highway 335, 4:06 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 4:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Barker Road, Parkman, 5:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 9:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• No arrests reported.
Saturday
• Robert Willow, 42, Riverton, contempt of court bench warrant, out-of-county court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Stephen Hall, 32, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant (x2), municipal court and out-of-county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 2
Number of releases for the weekend: 1
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 48