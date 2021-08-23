SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Odor investigation, 1000 block Mydland Road, 12:24 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 12:50 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 600 block South Jefferson Street, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 9:31 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 11:12 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Pioneer Road, 5:32 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 900 block West Loucks Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Smoking vehicle, South Scott and East Loucks streets, 8:04 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block North Main Street, 9:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Diesel fuel leak, 2230 Dry Ranch Road, 2:45 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 1:01 a.m.
• 911 hangup, Avoca Place, 1:15 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 2:08 a.m.
• Public intoxication, East Fifth Street, 2:17 a.m.
• Counterfeiting, North Main Street, 2:46 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Pheasant Draw Road, 9:37 a.m.
• Civil standby, North Heights Road, 9:47 a.m.
• Missing person, Strahan Parkway, 10:26 a.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
• Animal found, Bellevue Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Coffeen Avenue, 11:17 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Coffeen Avenue, 11:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Avenue East, 11:23 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Burkitt Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Lost property, Beaver Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Hit and run, Holloway Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
• Fraud, East Eighth Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Idaho Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, Second Avenue East, 3:52 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Florence Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
• Dispute, West Loucks Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 7 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Beaver Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Tera Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
• Careless driver, Kroe Lane, 9:16 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 11:13 p.m.
Saturday
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:34 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Smith Street, 2:51 a.m.
• Harassment, South Carlin Street, 3:40 a.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 8:43 a.m.
• Various use permit, Sheridan area, 8:44 a.m.
• Various use permit, Kendrick Park, 8:47 a.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 8:53 a.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Avoca Place, 10:14 a.m.
• Civil standby, Champion Drive, 10:38 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:51 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Burrows Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Animal found, West Seventh Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Thurmond Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Linden Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sumner Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Crook Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 6:39 p.m.
• Barking dog, Clarendon Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 7:48 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Gould Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Broadway Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:56 p.m.
• DUI (citizen report), North Main Street, 9:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Emerson Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Subject with knife, Demple Street, 10:52 p.m.
• Shots, South Carlin Street, 11:09 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 11:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:51 p.m.
Sunday
• DUI, First Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Medical, West Whitney Street, 12:49 a.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:17 a.m.
• Domestic, West Works Street, 2:41 a.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6:03 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Adair Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, Frackleton Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Dog bite, West 13th Street, 2:19 p.m.
• 911 hangup, Warren Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Loucks Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, Kendrick Park, 3:55 p.m.
• Rape reported, Big Horn Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
• Threats (cold), North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Careless driver, Mydland Road, 6:14 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 6:42 p.m.
• Domestic, South Badger Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Accident, Pond Drive, 7:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Carrington Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Smoke/odor investigation, Scott Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Warrant service, Highland Avenue, 8:54 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:17 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 10:35 p.m.
• Drug activity, Beaver Street, 10:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, Olympus Drive, 11:38 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Brooks Street, 11:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Burglar alarm, Main Street, Dayton, 12:43 a.m.
• Theft (cold), West 13th Street, Sheridan, 9:33 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 11:59 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Second Street, Big Horn, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
• Burglar alarm, Highway 14 East, Clearmont, 11:16 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue/Highway 332 mile marker 1.5, 7:38 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue and East Nebraska Street, Sheridan, 9:19 p.m.
Sunday
• Removal of subject, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 12:32 a.m.
• Accident, Wyarno Road, 12:37 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Works Street, 2:45 a.m.
• Assist agency, Big Goose Road, 12:20 p.m.
• Damaged property, Highway 338, mile marker 10, 2:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 4:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14A, Dayton, 6:30 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Apache Road, Clearmont, 6:59 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road and Highway 335, 10:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Shapiro Americanhorse, 22, Hardin, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO
• Wendy L. Carlson, 37, Sheridan, driving while under the influence, arrested by SPD
• Brenton A. Destefano, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO
• Daniel L. Lindly, 37, Cheyenne, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Ian T. Mccaghren, 20, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Zachary J. Montgomery, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD
• Mark H. Perman, 40, disorderly conduct — public intoxication, no town of residence or arresting agency provided
• Michael D. Quintana, 51, Sheridan, disorderly conduct — public intoxication, arrested by SPD
• Ricky J. Robinson, 33, Sheridan, criminal entry, arrested by SPD
• Kaine S. Weiss, 27, Ranchester, careless driving, DWUI, arrested by SPD
• Jared W. Wolney, 42, Parkman, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
• Haley M. Woddall, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12
Number of releases for the weekend: 8
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 64