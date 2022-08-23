SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600-block Edwards Drive, 5:19 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700-block Bender Lane, 8:07 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300-block College Meadows Drive, 9:12 p.m.
• Primary emergency medical service provider, 50-block River Rock Road, 9:17 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700-block Bender Lane, 11:15 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• RMA assist, 700-block Highway 14, 2:05 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 12:59 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 3:34 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 7:30 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 7:52 a.m.
• Accident, Gabrielle Court, 8:37 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:26 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Avoca Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• Weed violation, South Water Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 9:50 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, North Gould Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Gould Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Lincoln Drive, 10:56 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:02 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Fifth Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:47 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Fraud, Idaho Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Custer Street, 4:32 p.m.
• Theft (cold), East Ridge Road, 4:52 p.m.
• Disturbing the peace, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fourth Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Custody dispute, North Heights Lane, 5:34 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 6:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Eighth Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Mydland Road, 9:38 p.m.
• Medical, West Fourth Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 10:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Alarm, Jewell Road, 3:49 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Trespassing, Holloway Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Accident, West 13th Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Burglary (cold), Beaver Creek Road, 4:18 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Bluebill Drive, 8:41 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Highway 14, Banner, 9:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Conrad Namtvedt, 62, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel Nunes, 40, Gillette, contempt of court bench warrant, out-of-county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 2