SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000-block North Main Street, 7:48 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300-block Avoca Place, 6:49 p.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 3300-block Strahan Parkway, 10:14 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 a.m.
• Accident without injuries, North Main Street, 8:15 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Hillcrest Drive, 8:16 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 8:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Cottonwood Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Motorist assist, South Main Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Accident, West Loucks Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 11:49 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Illinois Street, 12:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 12:05 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• Simple assault, Big Horn Avenue, 1:34 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Agency assist, Sagebrush Drive, 2:35 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Fourth Avenue East, 3 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Simple assault, South Linden Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
• Lost property, Gladstone Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 6:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 6:37 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Place, 6:49 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Sumner Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sheridan area, 8:23 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Dunnuck Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 9:43 p.m.
• Drug possession, Big Horn Avenue, 10:13 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 11:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Double Eagle Drive, 11:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious circumstances, Penrose Trail, 9 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Big Four Road and Pompey Creek Road, Banner, 11:02 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Powder Horn Road and Highway 335, 1:10 P.M.
• Suspicious circumstances, Main Street, Dayton, 3:47 p.m.
• DUI, Interstate 90, Parkman, 7:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Kenneth Colvin, 80, Sheridan, careless driving, driving under suspension, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Conrad Namtvedt, 62, Sheridan, lack of compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kirby Reynolds, 37, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ricky Rowland, 49, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 1