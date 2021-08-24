SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 12:38 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Disorderly conduct, South Brooks Street, 2:52 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:26 a.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 5:58 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, Dow Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Animal found, Avon Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 8:22 a.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Works Street, 10:30 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:55 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
• Fraud, Park Street, 12:04 p.m.
• Animal incident, Wyoming Avenue, 12:16 p.m.
• Found property, North Jefferson Street, 1 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 2:45 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:53 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 3 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West 11th Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Animal dead, Beaver Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 4:52 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Olympus Drive, 5:05 p.m.
• Animal incident, Emerson Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Heights Lane, 9:23 p.m.
• DUI (citizen report), Fifth Street, 9:37 p.m.
• Family dispute, Kurtz Drive, 10:04 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Whitney Street, 10:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Paradise Drive, 10:36 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Powder Hord Road, 1:10 p.m.
• Lost property, Red Grade Road, 5:53 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335 and Lower Hideaway Lane, 10:08 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road and Upper Hideaway Lane, Story, 10:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Brie A. Biggs, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD
• Vern L. Groth, 71, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD
• Edward Maney, 49, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 8