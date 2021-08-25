Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 2:53 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 3:09 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 4:28 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 12:35 a.m.

• Driver license violation, North Main Street, 1:15 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:38 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:42 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Heights Lane, 4:17 a.m.

• Animal found, Frackleton Street, 7:39 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 7:46 a.m.

• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 8:32 a.m.

• Road hazard, East Brundage Lane, 8:42 a.m.

• Cat violation, Taylor Avenue, 8:48 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Brundage Lane, 9:04 a.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Remington Court, 12:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 2:45 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Park Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Double Eagle Drive, 3:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Animal incident, Sugarland Drive, 3:42 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Avon Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 5:37 p.m.

• Traffic control, 11th Street, 5:45 p.m.

• Runaway, Ridgeway Avenue, 5:54 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 7:24 a.m.

• Livestock loose, East Brundage Lane, 8:10 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Birch Street, 8:26 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Thurmond Street, 9:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Pinyon Place, 10:34 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 1:48 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, Banner, 3:53 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 4:09 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Dow Prong Road and Upper Cat Road, Banner, 5:01 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:17 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, Highway 335, Big Horn, 5:28 p.m.

• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, 7:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, Willow Avenue, 8 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Alan L. Crackenberger, 56, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Ayden L. Phillips, 18, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Gursewak S. Sandhu, 40, Calgary, Alberta, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Haley M. Woodall, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4

Number of releases for Tuesday: 3

