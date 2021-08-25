SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 2:53 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 3:09 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 4:28 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Driver license violation, North Main Street, 1:15 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:38 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:42 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Heights Lane, 4:17 a.m.
• Animal found, Frackleton Street, 7:39 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 7:46 a.m.
• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 8:32 a.m.
• Road hazard, East Brundage Lane, 8:42 a.m.
• Cat violation, Taylor Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Brundage Lane, 9:04 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Remington Court, 12:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 2:45 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Park Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Double Eagle Drive, 3:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sugarland Drive, 3:42 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Avon Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Traffic control, 11th Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Runaway, Ridgeway Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 7:24 a.m.
• Livestock loose, East Brundage Lane, 8:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Birch Street, 8:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Thurmond Street, 9:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Pinyon Place, 10:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 1:48 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, Banner, 3:53 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Dow Prong Road and Upper Cat Road, Banner, 5:01 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
• Violation restraining order, Highway 335, Big Horn, 5:28 p.m.
• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, 7:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, Willow Avenue, 8 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Alan L. Crackenberger, 56, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Ayden L. Phillips, 18, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Gursewak S. Sandhu, 40, Calgary, Alberta, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Haley M. Woodall, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3