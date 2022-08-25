SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300-block College Meadows Drive, 11:24 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300-block Avoca Place, 5:48 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800-block Big Horn Avenue, 7:07 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500-block Mydland Road, 11:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Curfew violation, Long Drive, 1:41 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Park Street, 3:03 a.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 4:23 a.m.
• Damaged property, Beaver Street, 6:23 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 a.m.
• Public contact, North Gould Street, 7:38 a.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Sumner Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 9:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Linden Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Found property, Third Street, 10:12 a.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Lost child, Sixth Avenue East, 11:18 a.m. - A lost child was found on the Sheridan College campus and safely returned home.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Drug activity, West 11th Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 12:41 p.m.
• Damaged property, Harrison Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 12:48 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 1:14 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Park Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Agency assist, South Main Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, Coffeen Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 3:20 p.m.
• Mental subject, Park Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 3:27 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 4:21 p.m.
• Accident without injuries, Highland Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:31 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Agency assist, Marion Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Accident, East College Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Warren Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Papago Drive, 6:11 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 8:30 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Shoshone Street, 8:32 p.m.
• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Place, 9:10 p.m.
• DUI, Victoria Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Pursuit and eluding, East Brundage Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Family dispute, West Fifth Street, 10:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstances, Country Estates Drive, 12:54 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Turnberry Drive, 7:49 p.m.
• Lost property, Highway 14, Ranchester, 8:14 p.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Toni Oleson, 51, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3