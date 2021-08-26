SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block 11th Street, 2:52 p.m
• RMA assist, 1300 block Dana Avenue, 8:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Welfare check, Pioneer Road, 4:41 a.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 4:55 a.m.
• Animal injured, Fifth Street, 6:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, College Avenue, 6:57 a.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Highway 14 westbound, 7:51 a.m.
• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 8:21 a.m.
• Theft cold, Brundage Lane, 8:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, West 16th Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Family dispute, Kentucky Avenue, 11:08 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
• Assault in progress, West 14th Street, 11:17 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Edwards Drive, 12:02 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 12:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, 16th Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Barking dog, Val Vista Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Weed violation, Third Avenue East, 2:12 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Eighth Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Marion Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Animal incident, Townhouse Place, 2:40 p.m.
• Accident, Idaho Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Eighth Street, 11:26 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Warrant service, Highway 14, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 8:01 a.m.
• Motorist assist, South Main Street and East Burkitt Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 a.m.
• Theft cold, Piper Road, 2:17 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wildcat Road, mile marker .2, 4:39 p.m.
• Traffic accident, Highway 193, mile marker 105, Banner, 8:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Willow Street, Big Horn, 9:04 p.m.
• Family dispute, Trails W Circle, Ranchester, 9:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 westbound and Five Mile Exit, Ranchester, 11:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Danny L. Blanchard, 63, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robert J. Peltier, 34, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 1