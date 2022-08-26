SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Medical, 50-block Swan Street, 6:58 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800-block Pinyon Place, 1:15 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700-block North Main Street, 6:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Mental subject, Park Street, 3:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 7:25 a.m.
• Cat trap, South Carlin Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Fraud, Bryant Street, 8:39 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Found property, Fort Road, 10:51 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Damaged property, Pioneer Road, 11:56 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 2:01 p..m.
• Sexual battery (cold), Big Horn Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• Follow up, Sheridan Avenue, 5:41 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Burkitt Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Barking dog, Birch Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Main Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Harassment, Creekside Lane, 6:47 p.m.
• DUI, Sugarland Drive, 9:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 10:07 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Records only, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:43 a.m.
• Domestic, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 9:47 a.m.
• Child endangerment, East Ridge Road, 10:32 a.m.
• Welfare check, Soldier Creek Road, 12:50 p.m.
• Shooting guns, Highway 335, Big Horn, 4:36 p.m.
• Transport, South Main Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Green Meadows Drive, 6:45 p.m.
• Battery (cold), Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 6:52 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Middle School Drive, Ranchester, 8:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 335, 9:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 11:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 4