SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Medical transfer, 1400 block Burton Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block East Fifth Street, 1:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Public intoxication, North Gould Street, 2:51 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Fort Road, 6:37 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:31 a.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Sheridan area, 10:20 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Road, 10:40 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Harrison Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Park Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Medical, East Fifth Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Lost Property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Fourth Avenue East, 3:52 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 3:54 p.m.
• Road hazard, Sheridan Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Sheridan area, 5:05 p.m.
• Indecent exposure, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Third Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:17 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Dunnuck Street, 8:45 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Rice Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 11:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Death investigation, South Second Street, Big Horn, 8:10 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Highway 14A; 20 miles west of Burgesss Junction, 10:20 a.m.
• Records only, Adair Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Holmes Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Ranchester area, 9:20 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Anthony E. Cash, 26, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance without valid prescription, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Camie J. Kethman, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Steven D. Riesen, 44, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3
Number of releases for Thursday: 5