SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 -block Sumner Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 2100-block Coffeen Avenue, 5:39 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1600-block Meadowlark Lane, 11:45 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200-block Smith Street, 1:45 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 900-block Bellevue Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, Whitney Way, 5:22 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300-block Highland Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700-block North Heights Circle, 7:43 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1900-block West Loucks Street, 4:57 a.m.
• RMA assist, 100-block Crescent Drive, 9:12 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Grass fire, Highway 338, 3:10 p.m.
• Vehicle accident, Lower Prairie Dog Road and Wyarno Road, 10:22 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Pursuit, West Loucks Street, 12:32 a.m.
• Welfare check, Shoshone Street, 1:14 a.m.
• Alarm, De Smet Avenue, 5:08 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Big Horn Avenue, 6:36 a.m.
• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 7:10 a.m.
• Removal of subject, South Main Street, 7:46 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Ridge Road, 10:04 a.m.
• Lost property, West Fifth Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 10:35 a.m.
• Theft of service, East Ridge Road, 10:38 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Hit and run, Main Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Montana Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Accident without injuries, Whitney Way, 1:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Avoca Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sugarland Drive, 1:19 p.m.
• Accident, Whitney Way, 1:28 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen avenue, 1:35 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Dispute, Delphi Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Lewis Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, North Main Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Found property, Loucks Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Agency assist, Grinnell Plaza, 4:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Highland Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
• DUI, West Loucks Street, 7:13 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 7:23 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Florence Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• Drugs, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
• Phone harassment, North Brooks Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
• DUI, Lewis Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Auto burglary, Martin Avenue, 9:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 9:54 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 16th Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:52 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mountain Drive, 12:23 a.m.
• Citizen flag down, Coffeen Avenue, 12:56 a.m.
• Theft (cold), East Brundage Lane, 1:36 a.m.
• Fight, North Brooks Street, 3:01 a.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Commons, 5:54 a.m.
• Various use permit, Sheridan area, 5:56 a.m.
• Damaged property, East Alger Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Val Vista Street, 9:53 p.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:02 a.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 11:10 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Absaraka Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Parker Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
• Harassment, East Fifth Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Gladstone Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Agency assist, Bellevue Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
• DUI, Sheridan area, 5:44 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Whitney Way, 6:35 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sugarland Drive, 7:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Coffeen Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Fourth Street, 7:57 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Brooks Street, 8:34 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:35 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
• Open container, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Sheridan area, 10:19 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Whitney Way, 10:27 p.m.
• Verbal domestics, South Water Street, 10:50 p.m.
• DUI, East Fifth Street, 11:12 p.m.
Sunday
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Montana Street, 12:19 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 3:33 a.m.
• Animal dead, West Fifth Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Battery (cold), North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• Trespass (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, Main Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Trespass warning, South Main Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Third Avenue East, 6:38 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 6:57 p.m.
• Careless driver, Mydland Road, 7:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Park Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Fairway Lane, 8:20 p.m.
• Loud music, Parker Avenue, 8:32 p.m.
• Zoning violation, Victoria Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Long Drive, 8:50 p.m.
• Careless driver, Victoria Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Alarm, Mountain Drive, 9:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Sheridan area, 9:10 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 10:01 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Holloway Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Trespass (cold), Taxi Drive, 10:45 a.m.
• Drug possession, South Main Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, West 15th Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Cemetery Road, Dayton, 7:12 p.m.
Saturday
• Agency assist, North Main Street and East Dow Street, 3:04 a.m.
• Damaged property, Highway 14, Dayton, 10:56 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Skinner Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Holmes Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Story Store, Story, 10:21 p.m.
Sunday
• Neighborhood dispute, River Rock Road, 12:30 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 3:05 p.m.
• Grass fire, Decker Road, 3:08 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Bicentennial Park, Dayton, 4:24 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 14, 6:29 p.m.
• Agency assist, Long Drive, 9:05 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Lower Prairie Dog Road and Wyarno Road, 10:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• No arrests reported.
Saturday
• Catherine Bradford, 62, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Gregory Kimery, 44, Sheridan, felony theft and conspiracy, circuit court and out-of-county court, arrested by SPD
• Jennifer Waldrop, 35, Sheridan, criminal trespass and contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court and out-of-county court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 3
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 49