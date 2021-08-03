SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Arcing transformer, 1100 block Beckton Hall Road, 2:47 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Sumner Street, 7:25 p.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block West Tenth Street, 8:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Structure fire, Beckton Hall Road, 2:45 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:27 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 1:37 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 6:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 7:42 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Avon Street, 7:57 a.m.
• Drug activity, Smith Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Carlin Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Assist agency, Pioneer Road, 8:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, First Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Greystone Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 10 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 10:25 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Birch Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Dunnuck Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Woodworth Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Brooks Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Jefferson Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:41 p.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 1:44 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Holloway Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Custer Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Animal dead, Loucks Street, 2:14 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 2:36 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:36 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Gladstone Street, 2:38 p.m.
• Drug destruction, West 12th Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Loucks Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Found property, West Works Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Timberline Drive, 4:31 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 5 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 5:19 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Sumner Street, 7:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Hill Pond Drive, 7:29 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Main Street, 8:11 p.m.
• DUI, Mydland Road, 8:33 p.m.
• Furnishing, North Main Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Drug other, West Fifth Street, 10:01 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 10:15 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 11:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Structure fire, Beckton Hall Road, 2:45 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Thorne Rider Road, Banner, 2:49 p.m.
• Fraud, Red Cloud Drive, Banner, 2:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Loucks Street, Banner, 5:46 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:49 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Cemetery Road, Dayton, 7:41 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Monday
• Tammy L. Sanwick, 52, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Avery D. Stewart, 31, no address reported, interference with an officer, vehicle registration required, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 1