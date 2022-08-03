SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700-block Long Drive, 1:55 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• 911 hang up, North Heights Drive, 12:10 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Gould Street, 3:55 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 7:12 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sibley Circle, 7:32 a.m.
• Theft (cold), East Fifth Street, 7:40 a.m.
• Traffic stop, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 8:13 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Gould Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Beaver Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 9:24 a.m.
• Theft of service, Westview Drive, 10:42 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Whitney Way, 11:07 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Dana Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, Idaho Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 1 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Parker Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:17 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Kurtz Drive, 4:12 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Fifth Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue 5:04 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Clark Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
• Theft in progress, North Main Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Skeels Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Sheridan area, 5:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 6:57 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Parker Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Mydland Road, 7:59 p.m.
• Animal found, Dana Avenue, 8:40 p.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 8:48 p.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 8:50 p.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Dana Avenue, 8:52 p.m.
• Accident, 11th Street, 9:09 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Broadway Street, 9:44 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Emerson Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Protection order, Big Goose Road, 7:18 a.m.
• Animal incident, Loucks Street, Banner, 10:56 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Crooked Street, Banner, 4:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Seymour Street, 7 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Canyon View Drive, 8:43 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Willow Street, Big Horn, 8:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Main Street, Big Horn, 11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Donna Abel, 32, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston Doyle, 28, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3