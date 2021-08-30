SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 2:11 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block North Gould Street, 7:47 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:49 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:05 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block North Custer Street, 9:16 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2200 block Papago Drive, 2:15 p.m.
Sunday
• Fuel spill, 3600 block North Main Street, 1:12 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 1:30 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:29 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block Falcon Ridge Court, 7:24 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 9:02 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Curfew violation, West Fifth Street, 2 a.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 6:48 a.m.
• Animal found, Burton Street, 7:42 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 9:36 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Harrison Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Jefferson Street, 11 a.m.
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 11:41 a.m.
• Simple assault, North Jefferson Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Animal incident, Meridian Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Drive, 1:45 p.m.
• Animal found, Pioneer Road, 2:11 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Pioneer Road, 2:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:06 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sibley Circle, 5:15 p.m.
• Barking dog, Val Vista Street, 7:11 p.m.
• Theft of service, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:14 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
Saturday
• Fight, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:27 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:57 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Fifth Street, 3:26 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, West Loucks Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Various use permit, West Alger Avenue, 8:03 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 9:13 a.m.
• Welfare check, Nebraska Street, 9:14 a.m.
• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 10:01 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, South Main Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Suspicious Vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 1:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 2:19 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Emerson Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Road hazard, Sheridan area, 3:08 p.m.
• Weed violation, East Fifth Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Whitney Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, Main Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Fireworks, Fourth Avenue East, 5:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:37 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 11:16 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 12:06 a.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 1:19 a.m.
• Threats cold, South Carlin Street, 2:02 a.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 5:55 a.m.
• Medical, Pioneer Road, 6:58 a.m.
• Barking dog, Avoca Place, 10:58 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Marion Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Carlin Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Animal incident, Lewis Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Martin Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, West Alger Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 5:18 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, West 12th Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Rice Street, 7:52 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 8:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 12:07 a.m.
• Shots, Club House Drive, 3:37 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 10:43 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Brooks Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue and West 15th Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Death investigation, Cat Creek Road, 8:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:01 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 12:54 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:17 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 11:33 a.m.
• Assist agency, East 11th Street and North Main Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Shots, Maverick Lane, 7:57 p.m.
• DUI, Kruse Creek Road, 10:29 p.m.
Sunday
• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• DUI, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 1:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 3:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Knode Road, 3:34 p.m.
• Careless driver, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 4:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 6:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Cory L. Gagner, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sara J. Nelson, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• William L. Coffin, 51, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Travis J. Green, 43, Story, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Piper N. Horton, 21, Sheridan, interference with officer, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• John. R. Skeldon, 38, Sheridan, criminal trespass, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Myles L. Beal, 35, Loveland, Colorado, speeding in 30mph zone, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, vehicle registration required, possession controlled substance/plant form, possession controlled substance/pill or capsule, no valid drivers license, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Paul Mikesell, 64, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 4
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 59