SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900-block Pinyon Place, 6:19 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 100-block Sugar View Drive, 10:22 a.m.
• Gas leak, 700-block West Burkitt Street, 6:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 12:55 a.m.
• Accident, Eighth Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Kurtz Drive, 8:35 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Sumner Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Criminal entry, North Jefferson Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Montana Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Second Avenue East, 11:29 a.m.
• Robbery alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
• Parking complaints, Holly Ponds Drive, 11:48 a.m.
• Harassment, East Colorado Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Accident, Littlehorn Drive, 12:41 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Demple Street, 1 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Kurtz Drive, 1:07 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Main Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Drug possession, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Animal incident, Highland Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Theft (cold), North Main Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Found property, South Thurmond Street, 2:15 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Martin Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
• Civild dispute, South Thurmond Avenue, 3:03 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 3:11 p.m.
• Drugs, Long Drive, 3:17 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Jefferson Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Dunnuck Street, 4:51 p.m.
• DUI, Whitney Way, 6:09 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
• Threats (cold), Big Horn Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Main Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Civil standby, Sheridan area, 8:22 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:36 p.m.
• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 10:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Neighborhood dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 9:38 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Beatty Gulch Road and Decker Highway, 9:45 a.m.
• Records only, Pompey Creek Road, Banner, 9:47 a.m.
• Fraud, Buckskin Drive, 9:48 a.m.
• Robbery alarm, Sheridan County Airport, 11:06 a.m.
• Welfare check, Railway Street, Ranchester, 11:38 a.m.
• Shots, Park Reservoir, Big Horn, 2:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Yonkee Avenue, 4:07 p.m.
• Threat, Trails West Circle, Ranchester, 4:43 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Cessna Road, 5:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14, Dayton, 10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Kerri Parr-Cook, 49, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jennifer Waldrop, 35, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: Daily inmate total not available at press time.
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 0