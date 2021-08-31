SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2200 block Papago Drive, 4:39 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Careless driver, West Fifth Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Death investigation, Papago Drive, 4:38 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Delphi Avenue, 8:01 a.m.
• Animal found, East College Avenue, 8:01 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:18 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:24 a.m.
• Animal dead, West Loucks Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Domestic, Thomas Drive, 9:21 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Meridian Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Skyview West Drive, 11:26 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Animal incident, Avoca Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Animal injured, Kroe Lane, 12:57 p.m.
• Fraud, Falcon Ridge Court, 1 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 2:26 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Pima Drive, 2:48 p.m.
• Cat violation, Taylor Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Mydland Road, 4 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Illinois Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Emerson Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, West 12th Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Ridge Road, 6:26 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Sheridan area, 6:44 p.m.
• Animal found, Illinois Street, 8:26 p.m.
• Fight, Marion Street, 8:31 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:22 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 10:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Traffic complaint, Highway 14-16, mile marker 31, Clearmont
• Assist agency, Main Street, Dayton, 9:53 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highway 14A, Dayton, 10:23 a.m.
• Lost property, Forest Service Road U168A, Dayton, 10:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:04 a.m.
• Animal welfare, East Ridge Road, 2 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:22 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Decker Road, 5:13 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Steven T. Bock, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Stephen C. Clardy, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gilford B. SeesTheGround, 40, Pryor, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 5