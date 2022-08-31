SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800-block Beaver Street, 6:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Noise complaint, North Jefferson Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 8:22 a.m.
• Robbery alarm, North Main Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Theft of services, Marion Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sherman Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Main Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Accident, Works Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Careless driver, Bryant Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Parking complaint, College Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
• Trespass (cold), North Main Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Brundage Lane, 2:06 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Public contact, Grinnell Plaza, 2:23 p.m.
• Lost property, West Fifth Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Simple assault, Warren Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Hazardous conditions, Val Vista Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Harassment, West 12th Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Domestic, Tech Drive, 5:06 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 5:40 p.m.
• Hit and run, Marion Street, 5:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 6:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Street, 8:29 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Creekside Lane, 11:19 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Livestock loose, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 7 a.m.
• Damaged property, Saddlecrest Drive, 8:57 a.m.
• Harassment, Indian Paintbrush Road, 1:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Young Meadow Lane, Banner, 11:13 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Scott Pilch, 22, Dayton, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 4