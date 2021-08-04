Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Electrical fire, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 a.m.

• Grass fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 21, 1:55 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Vehicle fire, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 21, 1:54 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:10 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:43 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Lewis Street, 2:08 a.m.

• Structure fire, Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 a.m.

• Mental subject, West Brundage lane, 4:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, Falcon Ridge Court, 7:39 a.m.

• Filthy premises, North Heights Drive, 8:05 a.m.

• Cat violation, Sumner Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Fraud, East Fifth Street, 10:32 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Civil standby, North Heights Road, 10:41 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Animal injured, Sumner Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Weed violation, East Burrows Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Weed violation, Big Horn Avenue, 12:40 p.m.

• Fraud, South Thurmond Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Gould Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Animal found, Fourth Avenue East, 1:36 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Liberty Court, 2:37 p.m.

• Public contact, Sugarland Drive, 2:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 3:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Long Drive, 3:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, York Circle, 4:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, Delphi Avenue, 4:29 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Victoria Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Juvenile found, North Heights Drive, 5:52 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Carlin Street, 6:44 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 9:59 p.m.

• Damaged property, Long Drive, 10:28 p.m.

• Runaway, Avoca Place, 10:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:06 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Vicious dog, Forest Service Road 959, Story, 7:24 a.m.

• Accident, Dayton-Ohlman Road and River Road, Dayton, 11:35 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 21, Parkman, 1:53 p.m.

• Runaway, Pintail Road, 7:39 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Craig J. Beyer, 58, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Elijah I. Brogdon, 24, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by WHP

• Vern L. Groth, 71, Sheridan, AOAA sanction, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sterling T. Purcell, 28, Sheridan, theft ($1000), possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4

Number of releases for Tuesday: 6

