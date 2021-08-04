SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Electrical fire, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
• Grass fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 21, 1:55 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Vehicle fire, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 21, 1:54 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:43 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Lewis Street, 2:08 a.m.
• Structure fire, Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
• Mental subject, West Brundage lane, 4:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, Falcon Ridge Court, 7:39 a.m.
• Filthy premises, North Heights Drive, 8:05 a.m.
• Cat violation, Sumner Street, 8:06 a.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 9 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Fraud, East Fifth Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Civil standby, North Heights Road, 10:41 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Animal injured, Sumner Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Weed violation, East Burrows Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Weed violation, Big Horn Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• Fraud, South Thurmond Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Gould Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Animal found, Fourth Avenue East, 1:36 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Liberty Court, 2:37 p.m.
• Public contact, Sugarland Drive, 2:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 3:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Long Drive, 3:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, York Circle, 4:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Delphi Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Victoria Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Juvenile found, North Heights Drive, 5:52 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Carlin Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:58 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 9:59 p.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 10:28 p.m.
• Runaway, Avoca Place, 10:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Vicious dog, Forest Service Road 959, Story, 7:24 a.m.
• Accident, Dayton-Ohlman Road and River Road, Dayton, 11:35 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 21, Parkman, 1:53 p.m.
• Runaway, Pintail Road, 7:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Craig J. Beyer, 58, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Elijah I. Brogdon, 24, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by WHP
• Vern L. Groth, 71, Sheridan, AOAA sanction, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sterling T. Purcell, 28, Sheridan, theft ($1000), possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4
Number of releases for Tuesday: 6