SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Porta-potty fire, 400 block North Main St., 1:50 a.m.
• Primary medical, 1200 block South Thurmond Street, 9:37 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstance, Victoria Street, 1:17 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Second West Parkway, 1:37 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 3:54 a.m.
• Animal injured, Ninth Street, 5:37 a.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Bellevue Avenue, 8:17 a.m.
• Theft (cold), North Main Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Loucks Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Child restraint, Sugarland Drive, 11:36 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 12:06 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
• Found property, West Fifth Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Traffic control, Coffeen Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Thurmond Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, South Main Street, 3:27 p.m.
• DUI (citizen report), Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 5:06 p.m.
• Found property, Broadway Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Disturbing the peace, West 11th Street, 6:01 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Paintbrush Drive, 6:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Dana Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East College Avenue, 7:22 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Holloway Avenue, 8:44 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 9:15 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 p.m.
• Domestic, East Sixth Street, 11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Victoria Street, 2:53 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 2, 12:13 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue and Woodland Park Road, 1:38 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street, 5:29 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Red Grade Road, 7:07 p.m.
• Death investigation, Red Grade Road, 8:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Melvie R. Bates, 65, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Grant Ponder, 49, no town of residence provided, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Randy T. Romeo, 30, Ranchester, warrant – failure to appear (2x), circuit court, 5:22 p.m.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2