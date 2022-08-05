SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800-block Big Horn Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
• Appliance fire, 1000-block North Gould Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1400-block Sugarview Drive, 4:45 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800-block Dunnuck Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800-block Big Horn Avenue, 7:08 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Stolen vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 5:52 a.m.
• Damaged property, Big Horn Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Poplar Street, 8 a.m.
• Damaged property, Terra Avenue, 8:27 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gould Street, 8:37 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Lewis Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Dog at large, Seventh Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 11 a.m.
• Fraud, Frank Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Summit Court, 11:31 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:48 p.m.
• Agency assist, Stevens Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Driving on a suspended license, Sumner Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 2:54 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Seventh Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Interference, Fourth Avenue East, 3:52 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Sugarland Drive, 3:58 p.m.
• Tree or shrub violation, East College Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 4:34 p.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Gillette Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Criminal entry, South Thurmond Street, 5 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Emerson Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Simple assault, North Jefferson Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 8:34 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, A Street, 9:36 p.m.
• Reckless Drive, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle (cold), North Brooks Street, 10:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Warrant service, Red Grade Road, Story, 1:02 a.m.
• Domestic, Stevens Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
• Fraud, Jack Drive, 4:08 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Highways 14 and 16, Arvada, 7:47 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Dayton East Road and Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Adrian Bravo, 440, Billings, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Jerry Lantis, 44, Billings, contempt of court bench warrant (x2), out-of-county court, arrested by SCSO
• Brian Likes, 51, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 8