Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High near 85F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High around 90F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.