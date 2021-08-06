SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:36 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 30, 10:48
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Barking dog, Illinois Street, 2:02 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:34 a.m.
• Barking dog, Dana Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:38 a.m.
• Barking dog, Stonegate Drive, 7:53 a.m.
• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 8:11 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 8:16 a.m.
• Cat trap, Sumner Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Gould Street, 9 a.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 9:46 a.m.
• Found property, Works Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Holloway Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Mydland Road, 1:46 p.m.
• Found property, Sheridan area, 2:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Eighth Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
• Hit and run, Red Grade Road, 3:56 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Mydland Road, 4:30 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Parker Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
• Alarm, North Brooks Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Animal found, East Heald Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Damaged property, West 13th Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Animal found, Bellevue Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
• Huntington Street, test, 6:40 p.m.
• Fraud, North Custer Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Third Street, 7:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 8:36 p.m.
• Accident, South Gould Street, 8:53 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 9:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road, 10:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 10:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Swan Street, 11:17 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Homicide, Highway 14A, Dayton, 12:17 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Fort Road and Industrial Road, 10:44 a.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, exit 14 on-ramp, Ranchester, 3:47 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 4:20 p.m.
• Damaged property, West 13th Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
• Accident, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 2, 9:16 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Delissa A. Klasinski, 45, Buffalo, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 3