SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 50-block East Grinnell Plaza, 8:11 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700-block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• RMA assist (canceled), 900-block Jackson Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
• RMA assist, 900-block West 11th Street, 4:22 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist (canceled), North Main Street and Industrial Road, 1:18 a.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 500-block Falcon Ridge Court, 4:07 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100-block Sugarland drive, 9:37 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 600-block Emerson Street, 12:01 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• RMA assist, 5900-block Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Curfew violation, Big Horn Avenue, 12:21 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 1:38 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:49 a.m.
• Scheduled drug surrender, West 12th Street, 6:30 a.m. - Seventy-four pounds of surrendered prescription drugs were incinerated at the Sheridan Police Department.
• Dog at large, Alger Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Long Drive, 8:22 a.m.
• Trespass (cold), South Carrington Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Bicycle theft, West Sixth Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:10 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Leopard Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Fraud, Aspen Grove Drive, 11:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, Cedar Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Fraud, North 16th Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:30 p.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Littering, Water Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:41 p.m.
• Accident, Timberline Drive, 1:02 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Carlin Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:37 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, Whitney Street, 4 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Fight with weapons, North Main Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, Ponderosa Drive, 5:30 p.m.
• Reckless drive, Beaver Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Warrant service, Bowman Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 7:23 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Highland Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Main Street, 8:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Thurmond Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Third Avenue East, 10:03 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 10:22 p.m.
• Dispute, East Fifth Street, 10:34 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, Sheridan area, 1:18 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 5 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Beaver Street, 7:14 a.m.
• Damaged property, Beaver Creek Road, 8:47 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 9:11 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Brooks Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Theft (cold), North Main Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Alarm, Big Horn Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
• Damaged property, Smith Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Main Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Theft (cold), West Works Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Animal found, West 11th Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Dispute, Kurtz Drive, 2:37 p.m.
• Dispute, Kurtz Drive, 3:11 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle, Victoria Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Illinois Street, 6:57 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Phone harassment, West Loucks Street, 9:08 p.m.
• DUI, Fifth Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Scott Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Noise complaint, East Fifth Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:21 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:24 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Victoria Street, 11:53 p.m.
Sunday
• Parking complaint, Avoca Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Breach of peace, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:39 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Mydland Road, 9:39 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Spaulding Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Fort Road, 10"52 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Gould Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Agency assist, Interstate 90, 11:37 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Medical, Emerson Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 12:53 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Taylor Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Animal found, Fourth Avenue East, 3:13 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Avoca Place, 3:48 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• DUI, 12th Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
• Death investigation, Warren Avenue, 5:46 p.m. - Investigation determined death was likely due to natural causes.
• Welfare check, Commercial Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
• Hit and run, Mydland Road, 8:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Holmes Avenue, 10:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Trespass (cold), Paradise Park Road, 7:51 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 8:17 a.m.
• Harassment, Mallard Road, 10:17 a.m.
• Warrant Service, West 13th Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 87, 2:17 p.m.
• Lost property, I-90, 2:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Holloway Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
• Agency assist, North Main Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Records, Highway 193, Banner, 6:31 p.m.
• Records, Mydland Road, 6:48 p.m.
• Fraud, Mallard Road, 7 p.m.
• Civil, East Burkitt Streeet, 9:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 17th Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Club House Drive, 10:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Avon Street and Highland Avenue, 11:52 p.m.
• Agency assist, Gladstone Street, 11:56 p.m.
Saturday
• Warrant service, College Meadows Drive, 12:34 a.m.
• Records, North Heights Drive, 2:42 a.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90, Parkman, 9:37 a.m.
• Damaged property, 4H Camp, 1:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 6:49 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 12:20 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 1:27 a.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 13th Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Found property, Bird Farm Road, 2:10 p.m.
• Runaway, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:25 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 4:38 p.m.
• Records, Sheridan area, 5:39 p.m.
• Records, Red Grade Road, Story, 7:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Means Drive, Banner, 7:46 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Arlan Lassen, 34, Sheridan, use of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher Mackenzie, 47, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Eleana Schreibeis, 37, Gillette, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Joel Berber, 24, Bozeman, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lena Oldham, 24, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident and possession of controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Alan Roberts, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Hillary Long, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Coy Payne, 53, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 6
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 50